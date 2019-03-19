Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month – Time to Get Screened

The month of March is observed as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal cancer is treatable, which occurs in the colon or rectum or both

Early detection makes it highly treatable through surgery and chemotherapy

Colorectal Cancer

Cancer has been identified as the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

The American Cancer Society has estimated that 50,260 will die from this disease and 95,520 people will be diagnosed with colon cancer and 39,910 with rectal cancer

Colorectal Cancer - Prevention

The month of March every year is dedicated to colorectal cancer awareness and the importance of preventive measures, screening and treatment of the cancer is highlighted. A dark blue awareness ribbon is associated with colorectal cancer awareness.Cancer begins as a clump of cells known as polyps in the lining of the colon or rectum. These polyps over time, with age, may turn cancerous. Hence,Prevention remains the most important and cost-effective approach to control all forms of cancer.are strategies recommended to keep cancer at bay.