The month of March every year is dedicated to colorectal cancer awareness and the importance of preventive measures, screening and treatment of the cancer is highlighted. A dark blue awareness ribbon is associated with colorectal cancer awareness.Cancer begins as a clump of cells known as polyps in the lining of the colon or rectum. These polyps over time, with age, may turn cancerous. Hence,Prevention remains the most important and cost-effective approach to control all forms of cancer.are strategies recommended to keep cancer at bay.

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month – Time to Get Screened

Symptoms of Colorectal cancer

Change in bowel habits - diarrhea or constipation

Persistent abdominal discomfort - pain, cramps, feeling bloated

Rectal bleeding - blood in the stool

Fatigue and weakness - weight loss, nausea, vomiting

Screening for Colorectal Cancer

‘The month of March is observed as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and it is time to get screened this year to prevent and fight cancer.’

Read More..

Colonoscopy

recommended every 5-10 years

Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT or iFBOT): required annually

Guaiac Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT): annually

Flexible Sigmoidoscopy: every 5 years

Virtual Colonoscopy: every 5 years

Stool DNA: every 3 years

Double Contrast Barium Enema: every 5-10 years

Treating Colorectal Cancer

In Stage 0, cancer has not moved from where it started - surgery

In Stage 1, cancer has begun to spread - surgery

In Stage 2, cancer has spread to nearby tissues - surgery/chemotherapy/radiation

In Stage 3, cancer has attacked the lymph nodes - surgery/chemotherapy/radiation

In Stage 4, cancer spread to distant parts of the body (commonly liver and lungs) - surgery/chemotherapy/radiation/ interventional radiology

Colorectal Cancer Info- (https://www.ccalliance.org/colorectal-cancer-information) Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month - (https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/HealthAwareness/healthDay/2019/Pages/HealthDay-2019-03-01-31.aspx )

Though colorectal cancer is commonly found in people over 50 years of age, the proportion of cases diagnosed in those below 50 has been steadily increasing. African Americans and those with a first-degree relative having colorectal cancer are at a higher risk of developing cancer. It is recommended that people from this group start getting screened earlier and more frequently than the others.Colorectal cancer symptoms may include:These symptoms may be associated with other health conditions as well and require a medical professional's opinion and should not be ignored. Pain is not one of the early signs of cancer and all adults over 50 years of age should get screened irrespective of the presence of the symptoms. Getting screened is one of the best ways to reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancer . It is recommended that all men and women, irrespective of individual risk factors should start getting screened once they turn 45.helps in preventing polyps from turning cancerous and in their timely removal.The following are some of the screening methods usedis the process that is used to determine the extent to which cancer has spread within the colon or rectum and to the other body parts. Staging helps in deciding the best treatment plan for a patient.The following are the various stages of cancer and the treatment options available:It is important to have a discussion with the family about getting screened for cancer this year.Source: Medindia