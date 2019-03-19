medindia
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month – Time to Get Screened
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month – Time to Get Screened

Written by Ishwarya Thyagarajan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 19, 2019 at 6:12 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • The month of March is observed as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
  • Colorectal cancer is treatable, which occurs in the colon or rectum or both
  • It is the second leading cause of cancer death and third most common cancer in the U.S
  • Early detection makes it highly treatable through surgery and chemotherapy
The month of March every year is dedicated to colorectal cancer awareness and the importance of preventive measures, screening and treatment of the cancer is highlighted. A dark blue awareness ribbon is associated with colorectal cancer awareness.

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that is potentially fatal, but treatable.
  • Cancer has been identified as the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.
  • The American Cancer Society has estimated that 50,260 will die from this disease and 95,520 people will be diagnosed with colon cancer and 39,910 with rectal cancer
Cancer begins as a clump of cells known as polyps in the lining of the colon or rectum. These polyps over time, with age, may turn cancerous. Hence, early detection using appropriate screening techniques for the removal of pre-cancerous polyps is recommended to prevent the development of cancer.

Colorectal Cancer - Prevention

Prevention remains the most important and cost-effective approach to control all forms of cancer. Eating well, eating right, exercising, knowing and understanding family history, avoiding alcohol and tobacco are strategies recommended to keep cancer at bay.
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month – Time to Get Screened

Though colorectal cancer is commonly found in people over 50 years of age, the proportion of cases diagnosed in those below 50 has been steadily increasing. African Americans and those with a first-degree relative having colorectal cancer are at a higher risk of developing cancer. It is recommended that people from this group start getting screened earlier and more frequently than the others.

Symptoms of Colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer symptoms may include:
  • Change in bowel habits - diarrhea or constipation
  • Persistent abdominal discomfort - pain, cramps, feeling bloated
  • Rectal bleeding - blood in the stool
  • Fatigue and weakness - weight loss, nausea, vomiting
These symptoms may be associated with other health conditions as well and require a medical professional's opinion and should not be ignored. Pain is not one of the early signs of cancer and all adults over 50 years of age should get screened irrespective of the presence of the symptoms.

Screening for Colorectal Cancer

Getting screened is one of the best ways to reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancer. It is recommended that all men and women, irrespective of individual risk factors should start getting screened once they turn 45.

Early detection helps in preventing polyps from turning cancerous and in their timely removal.

The following are some of the screening methods used
  • Colonoscopy
  • recommended every 5-10 years
  • Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT or iFBOT): required annually
  • Guaiac Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT): annually
  • Flexible Sigmoidoscopy: every 5 years
  • Virtual Colonoscopy: every 5 years
  • Stool DNA: every 3 years
  • Double Contrast Barium Enema: every 5-10 years

Treating Colorectal Cancer

Staging is the process that is used to determine the extent to which cancer has spread within the colon or rectum and to the other body parts. Staging helps in deciding the best treatment plan for a patient.

The following are the various stages of cancer and the treatment options available: 
  • In Stage 0, cancer has not moved from where it started - surgery
  • In Stage 1, cancer has begun to spread - surgery
  • In Stage 2, cancer has spread to nearby tissues - surgery/chemotherapy/radiation
  • In Stage 3, cancer has attacked the lymph nodes - surgery/chemotherapy/radiation
  • In Stage 4, cancer spread to distant parts of the body (commonly liver and lungs) - surgery/chemotherapy/radiation/ interventional radiology
This year's colorectal cancer awareness is about understanding the facts and not making assumptions

Families and caregivers play a vital role in helping a patient right from screening through all the stages. It is important to have a discussion with the family about getting screened for cancer this year.

References :
  1. Colorectal Cancer Info- (https://www.ccalliance.org/colorectal-cancer-information)
  2. Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month - (https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/HealthAwareness/healthDay/2019/Pages/HealthDay-2019-03-01-31.aspx )


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month - March 2017

Colorectal cancer awareness month is observed in the month of March to promote, and educate people on the importance of early screening to prevent cancer.

Diet and Colorectal Cancer

What you eat plays a crucial role in the risk of developing colorectal cancer. Find out how food and dietary habits are linked to colorectal cancer.

Early Detection and Screening Can Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk

Colorectal cancer, commonly known as colon cancer, is on the rise among both men and women. However, early diagnosis and screening can save millions of lives and reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.

Eating Garlic, Onions May Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk

Eating lots of garlic, leeks, and onions may lower the risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colon Polyps

A colon polyp is a fleshy growth on the inside of the colon, also called the large intestine. In general, the larger a polyp, the greater the likelihood of cancer.

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is a widely used endoscopic procedure to screen individuals for colorectal cancer. It is very sensitive in detecting colorectal cancers.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema

Double-contrast barium enema is a radiological technique that can be used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer and is performed when colonoscopy is not possible.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Colo-rectal cancer - Management Colorectal Cancer Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Colon Polyps Colorectal Cancer Screening Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema 

What's New on Medindia

Hormonal Headaches

Diet Management in Acidity and GERD

Chew Your Food Well
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive