Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, May 08). Pouring Health: How Olive Oil Could Save Your Mind from Dementia. Medindia. Retrieved on May 08, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/pouring-health-how-olive-oil-could-save-your-mind-from-dementia-215663-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Pouring Health: How Olive Oil Could Save Your Mind from Dementia". Medindia. May 08, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/pouring-health-how-olive-oil-could-save-your-mind-from-dementia-215663-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Pouring Health: How Olive Oil Could Save Your Mind from Dementia". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/pouring-health-how-olive-oil-could-save-your-mind-from-dementia-215663-1.htm. (accessed May 08, 2024).