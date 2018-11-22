medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Colorectal Cancer Screening Could Save Men from Intense Cancer Treatment

by Rishika Gupta on  November 22, 2018 at 6:01 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The patients who were enrolled in the study, especially men were able to avoid intense treatments for when they were diagnosed with colorectal cancer, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the British Journal of Surgery.
Colorectal Cancer Screening Could Save Men from Intense Cancer Treatment
Colorectal Cancer Screening Could Save Men from Intense Cancer Treatment

Colorectal cancer is the third most common form of cancer in the world. Every year in Finland, approximately 3,000 new cases are diagnosed, and roughly 1,200 patients die of it. Between 2004 and 2016, an extensive screening programme was conducted in Finland, intending to study the potential benefits and downsides of a nation-wide screening for colorectal cancer.

The study targeted people aged 60-69 years, and just under half of the age group, or a little more than 300,000 people, were randomized by late 2011. Half of the population in the study were invited for screening, while the other half of the age cohort served as a control group.

Fecal occult blood tests (FOBT) were used in the screening, and patients who tested positive for blood were referred for a colonoscopy.

The first study based on the screening results indicated no significant decrease in mortality, so the screenings were discontinued after 2016. However, researchers from the Helsinki University Hospital and the Finnish Cancer Registry wanted to examine whether the screening had offered benefits to patients with colorectal cancer.

"Practically no cancer screenings have been found to have an impact on overall mortality. However, they may still be useful in other ways. We wanted to study whether the patients could avoid the more intense treatments if they participated in screening for colorectal cancer," says Dr. Laura Koskenvuo, gastrointestinal surgeon.

The study examined the data of approximately 1,400 patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The results indicated that among patients from the screening group, the surgical removal of an entire tumor was more commonly successful than it was among the control group patients, and they were less likely to require chemotherapy.

The patients from the screening group were also less likely to undergo emergency surgery because of their tumor than the control group patients.

"The control group had 50% more emergency surgeries, 40% more incomplete tumor removals and 20% more chemotherapy treatments than patients in the screening group," says Adjunct Professor Ville Sallinen, gastrointestinal surgeon.

Closer inspection of the results showed that these benefits were particularly prevalent among male patients. Similar benefits were not seen among women. Additionally, the researchers found that the screening was most efficient at detecting left-sided colorectal cancer and the screening was found to have no benefit for patients with cancer on the right side, possibly because blood seeping from tumors on the right side becomes so diluted as it travels through the colon that the gFOBT can no longer detect it.

"The strength of this Finnish study is that it randomized an enormous number of people in the public health care system, which meant that we could objectively evaluate the benefits of the screening. Similar studies have not been available anywhere else," says Professor Nea Malila, director of the Finnish Cancer Registry.

"In the future, we must examine whether different screening techniques could improve the situation of female patients and facilitate the diagnosis of right-sided colorectal cancer," the researchers state.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Racial Differences in Colorectal Cancer Incidence Not Due to Biology: Study

Differences in colorectal cancers incidence and mortality are not due to biological factors, differences in access to or uptake of screening for the disease appears to account for the higher incidence and death rates in blacks.

Healthy Diets Lead to Better Outcomes in Colorectal Cancer Patients

Pre- and postdiagnosis diets were consistent with the American Cancer Society Guidelines on Nutrition and Physical Activity for Cancer Prevention had lower all-cause and colorectal cancer specific mortality.

Obesity May Up Colorectal Cancer Risk in Younger Women

Obesity and weight gain were linked to higher colorectal cancer (CRC) risk among women below 50 years, reveals a new study.

Personalized Treatment Approach for Colorectal Cancer Patients

By knowing in advance which patients would not benefit from colorectal cancer drug Avastin, people could be spared the side-effects of the drug, and are more likely to receive optimal treatment with a minimum of delay, while reducing cost of care.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colon Polyps

A colon polyp is a fleshy growth on the inside of the colon, also called the large intestine. In general, the larger a polyp, the greater the likelihood of cancer.

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

Flexible sigmoidoscopy is an endoscopic procedure used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer suspected to be in sigmoid colon.

Importance of Health Screening Tests

Health screening, along with a healthy diet and exercise, is necessary for good health and a higher quality of life.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Colo-rectal cancer - Management Colorectal Cancer Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Colon Polyps Importance of Health Screening Tests Colorectal Cancer Screening Colorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible Sigmoidoscopy 

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Benefits of Good Dental Hygiene

Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive