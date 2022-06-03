About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
5 Kitchen Friendly Foods for Overall Health
Top 5 Healthy Body and Mind Promoting Foods in Kitchen

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 6, 2022 at 11:16 AM
Highlights:
  • There are no special food items that make your body and mind healthier overnight
  • But over time, getting the right nutrients from the kitchen food items can make a difference
  • Here is a list of five superfoods that can boost your physical and mental health

The foods commonly placed on the kitchen shelves can be healthy and delicious if used correctly. Healthy eating directly impacts the overall health, which includes both physical and mental health.

Top 5 Healthy Body and Mind Promoting Foods in Kitchen

A healthy lifestyle focuses only on physical health (the body), ignoring mental health (the mind). Making simple changes to lifestyle habits such as exercise, diet, and sleep in a long way should boost how you feel inside and outside for overall wellbeing.

The kitchen is the place where healthy natural alternatives are always found. Here are some regular kitchen ingredients that help boost your physical and mental health.
Ragi — Ragi is a key ingredient in South Indian households that contains proteins and nutrients like vitamins C, B complex, and E, iron, and calcium. It relaxes the nerves of our body and induces sleep naturally. This versatile ingredient can be part of many recipes prepared for babies and adults.

Jaggery — It is an antioxidant and mineral-rich alternative to sugar. Jaggery can be eaten raw or added to meals to improve its flavor. It is also diabetes friendly. It has great purification properties for the liver and blood and also boosts immunity.

Dates — Dates is another diabetes-friendly food along with jaggery. This brown dry fruit contains potassium and antioxidants like flavonoids, carotenoids, and phenolic acid. It can be easily added to dishes. Research has shown that dates are also great for brain health by improving memory and reducing the risk for Alzheimer's disease. An instant mix of dates and jaggery can be used as an alternative to sugar in dishes and beverages to satisfy the sugar craving without guilt.

Coconut — Coconut is a traditionally available superfood that is rich in minerals such as manganese, magnesium, copper, and potassium. Consuming coconut in the form of coconut water, raw coconut, milk, or even its oil can help you increase the intake of the micronutrients each day. Sipping coconut water regularly reduces anxiety and depression.

Nuts —Adding nuts to desserts or consuming a handful of them after soaking in water are proven to be transformative for both physical and mental health. Almonds, peanuts, and walnuts are great snacking options in between meals due to their energy-boosting function. They also improve brain functions. Similarly, pistachios improve brain and eye functions. Nuts are also a blessing for hair and skin health.

Healthy foods for the body and mind can be easily found in your kitchen! You don't have to go to search them again.

References:
  1. A Look at the Nutritional Value and Benefits of Strawberries - (https://strawberryplants.org/strawberry-nutrition-facts/)
  2. How to look after your mental health - (https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/publications/how-to-mental-health)
  3. Healthy Eating - (https://www.helpguide.org/articles/healthy-eating/healthy-eating.htm)


