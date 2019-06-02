medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Eat More Fruits and Vegetables to Boost Your Overall Well-being

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 6, 2019 at 1:11 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Consuming more fruit and vegetables can boost your physical and mental health, reports a new study.

A key feature of this work is that the study was able to follow the same individuals over time.
Eat More Fruits and Vegetables to Boost Your Overall Well-being
Eat More Fruits and Vegetables to Boost Your Overall Well-being

The study also controlled for alternative factors that may affect mental well-being, such as age, education, income, marital status, employment status, lifestyle, and health, as well as consumption of other foods such as bread or dairy products.

The research showed a positive association between the quantity of fruit and vegetables consumed and people's self-reported mental well-being.

Specifically, the findings indicate that eating just one extra portion of fruits and vegetables a day could have an equivalent effect on mental well-being as around 8 extra days of walking a month (for at least 10 minutes at a time).

Dr. Neel Ocean of the University of Leeds, who authored the study with Dr. Peter Howley (University of Leeds) and Dr. Jonathan Ensor (University of York), said: "It's well-established that eating fruit and vegetables can benefit physical health.

"Recently, newer studies have suggested that it may also benefit psychological well-being. Our research builds on previous work in Australia and New Zealand by verifying this relationship using a much bigger UK sample.

"While further work is needed to demonstrate cause and effect, the results are clear: people who do eat more fruit and vegetables report a higher level of mental well-being and life satisfaction than those who eat less."

Dr. Howley said: "There appears to be accumulating evidence for the psychological benefits of fruits and vegetables. Despite this, the data show that the vast majority of people in the UK still consume less than their five-a-day.

"Encouraging better dietary habits may not just be beneficial to physical health in the long run but may also improve mental well-being in the shorter term."

Dr. Ensor added: "This work is part of a broader project between our universities known as "IKnowFood." As well as investigating consumer behavior and wellbeing, IKnowFood is exploring how farmers in the UK, and businesses across the global food supply chain, can become more resilient in the face of growing uncertainty in markets, regulation and the natural environment."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

For healthy weight loss, focus on consuming low-calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables because food items that are low in energy density help you lose weight faster.

Declining Nutritional Values of Fruits and Vegetables

The produce we consume these days is lower in nutrients than those that were consumed a couple of decades ago. Today's produce isn't very healthful and it is only going to go downhill.

Fruit and Vegetables: Five-A-Day is OK

Nutritionists in Britain threw down the gauntlet to dietary guidelines by declaring seven daily portions of fresh fruit and vegetables, rather than the recommended five, were the key to health.

More Fruit and Vegetables Recommended

A study into the diet and health of people from eight countries suggests that the recommended five servings of fruit and vegetables a day should increase to eight.

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

Fiber Up Your Meals

A high fiber diet and good water intake are essential for a stress free body. High-fiber foods prevent overeating and is also the key to maintaining a healthy weight.

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Nails - Health and Disease

Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what your nails say about your health.

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Mediterranean Diet Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Nails - Health and Disease Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure Health benefits of bananas Fiber Up Your Meals Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness 

What's New on Medindia

Nutrition Education for Kids

Laser Skin Resurfacing

Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive