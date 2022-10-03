Highlights: Ovary removal surgery is necessary in many cases but its effect on fertility is not known

Previous studies that believed fertility was unaffected were too small to follow

In such a case, women should be informed about its impact on pregnancy and childbirth

Women who have a single ovary due to surgery have a low chance of becoming pregnant after in vitro fertilization (IVF) and give birth to fewer babies than women with both ovaries, according to an extensive meta-analysis published in the journal Fertility and Sterility.

Ovary Removal Surgery An An oophorectomy is a surgical procedure for one or both ovaries. When one ovary is removed, it is called unilateral oophorectomy.

Advertisement

‘Pregnancy and childbirth rates in women with one ovary were around 30 percent lower than those with both ovaries.’

Read More..

Is Pregnancy Possible After In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) With Just One Ovary?