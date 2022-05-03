Are Strawberries the Diabetes-Friendly Fruit?

- Eating fruits might increase the blood sugar level in diabetes is a common myth
- But knowing the glycemic index of fruits can help you decide which fruit to eat
- Strawberry is one of the healthy, delicious fruits that can be part of a diabetes diet
Eating strawberries can lower the blood sugar level and please the sweet tooth in diabetic people, according to the recent studies.
The common myth about diabetic diet is that eating fruits might increase blood sugar levels. Fruits may change the blood sugar level differently than eating chocolate cake or cookies but it depends on the nutritional content and how it is consumed.
Strawberries are one of the exceptions from sweet fruit that need to be avoided in diabetes in general. They can be part of a healthy diabetes diet. However, it is important to understand how these strawberries affect blood sugar levels.
Strawberry and DiabetesStrawberry is the perfect choice to satisfy the sugar carvings in diabetes.
In this study, researchers asked 14 overweight participants to have a strawberry drink at three separate intervals and found that those who consumed the strawberry drink two hours before the meal had lower blood glucose levels over 10 hours than those who drank it alongside their meal.
This finding suggests that strawberry may work by improving insulin release, and the usage of blood sugar for the energy needs of the body.
Another study published in Women's Health demonstrated that women who rarely or never ate strawberries had higher average blood sugar levelsand increased risk of developing diabetes than those who ate at least two servings of strawberries each week.
Nutritional AdvantagesLow Glycemic Index — The glycemic index ranks foods according to the speed at which they increase the blood sugar levels. Strawberries come to fall under low glycemic fruit and so diabetic patients can consume them without any worries.
Low Calorie— Eating strawberries alone maintainsa healthy weight because one cup of strawberries has about 46 calories. Maintaining a healthy weight can lower blood sugar naturally and reduce the risk of diabetes complications.
Vitamins and Minerals — Vitamin C and magnesium found in strawberries can improve insulin resistance, lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and enhance diabetes control. In addition, vitamin C may boost immunity.
Antioxidants —Strawberries are also rich in phytochemicals such as ellagic acid and flavonoids. They act as antioxidants to reduce diabetes-related complications.
Fiber — One cup of strawberry yields roughly 12 percent of the recommended daily fiber intake. Fiber consumption improves blood sugar levels by suppressing hunger. This also contributes to healthy weight management.
Not all foods, including strawberries, are healthier; the overall sugar content matters for a diabetes-friendly option. Fruit is a key part of a healthy diet, but it is important to eat a balanced diet.
