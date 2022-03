Are Strawberries the Diabetes-Friendly Fruit?

Advertisement

Nutritional Advantages

Recently, researchers published a study in theabout the effect of strawberry intake on blood glucose levels. In this study, researchers asked 14 overweight participants to have a strawberry drink at three separate intervals and found that those who consumed the strawberry drink two hours before the meal had lower blood glucose levels over 10 hours than those who drank it alongside their meal.This finding suggests thatAnother study published inthat women who rarely or never ate strawberries had higher average blood sugar levelsand increased risk of developing diabetes than those who ate at least two servings of strawberries each week.The glycemic index ranks foods according to the speed at which they increase the blood sugar levels. Strawberries come to fall under low glycemic fruit and so diabetic patients can consume them without any worries.Eating strawberries alone maintainsa healthy weight because one cup of strawberries has about 46 calories. Maintaining a healthy weight can lower blood sugar naturally and reduce the risk of diabetes complications.— Vitamin C and magnesium found in strawberries can improve insulin resistance, lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and enhance diabetes control. In addition, vitamin C may boost immunity —Strawberries are also rich in phytochemicals such as ellagic acid and flavonoids. They act as antioxidants to reduce diabetes-related complications.— One cup of strawberry yields roughly 12 percent of the recommended daily fiber intake. Fiber consumption improves blood sugar levels by suppressing hunger. This also contributes to healthy weight management.Not all foods, including strawberries, are healthier; the overall sugar content matters for a diabetes-friendly option. Fruit is a key part of a healthy diet, but it is important to eat a balanced diet.Source: Medindia