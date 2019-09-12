Tune Your Brain: Playing Sports can Boost Your Brain Health

said senior author Nina Kraus, the Hugh Knowles Professor of Communication Sciences and Neurobiology and director of Northwestern's Auditory Neuroscience Laboratory (Brainvolts).Athletes have an enhanced ability to tamp down background electrical noise in their brain to better process external sounds, such as a teammate yelling a play or a coach calling to them from the sidelines, according to the study of nearly 1,000 participants, including approximately 500 Northwestern Division I athletes.Kraus likens the phenomenon to listening to a DJ on the radio.Kraus said.Kraus said.The findings could motivate athletic interventions for populations that struggle with auditory processing. In particular,, Kraus said.This is the latest study from the neural processing of sound in sports concussions and contact sports partnership, a five-year, National Institutes of Health-funded research collaboration between Brainvolts and Northwestern University Athletics, which launched last year. The study examined the brain health of 495 female and male Northwestern student athletes and 493 age- and sex-matched control subjects.Kraus and her collaborators delivered speech syllables to study participants through earbuds and recorded the brain's activity with scalp electrodes.The team analyzed the ratio of background noise to the response to the speech sounds by looking at how big the response to sound was relative to the background noise. Athletes had larger responses to sound than non-athletes, the study showed.Like athletes, musicians and those who can speak more than one language also have an enhanced ability to hear incoming sound signals, Kraus said. However, musicians' and multilinguals' brains do so by turning up the sound in their brain versus turning down the background noise in their brain.Kraus said.Source: Eurekalert