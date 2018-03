List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Temporomandibular Joint Disorders. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Temporomandibular Joint Disorders

Alprazolam Alprazolam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders. Trade Names : More...

Botulinum Toxin Type A Botulinum Toxin Type A is an injectable neuro-toxin, indicated for spasms (involuntary muscle contractions) of neck, upper arm, eye or eyelid, as well as increased sweating in the armpits.

Capsaicin Capsaicin is synthetic capsaicinoid equivalent to chili peppers, prescribed for neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia. Trade Names : More...

Chlordiazepoxide Chlordiazepoxide is a sedative/hypnotic, prescribed for anxiety disorders and withdrawal symptoms due to alcoholism. Trade Names : More...

Clobazam Clobazam is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for seizure disorders. Trade Names : More...

Clonazepam Clonazepam is an anticonvulsant, muscle relaxant, prescribed for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, panic disorder and seizures. Trade Names : More...

Clorazepate Clorazepate is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for anxiety.

Diazepam Diazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety. It is also used for muscle spasms and seizures. Trade Names : More...

Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More...

Lorazepam Lorazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety. Trade Names : More...

Midazolam Midazolam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for preoperative sedation, anxiolysis and amnesia. Trade Names : More...

Oxazepam Oxazepam is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for anxiety and insomnia. Trade Names :

Piroxicam Piroxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed to relieve the symptoms of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, painful menstruation, postoperative pain. It also acts as a pain killer. Trade Names : More...

Temazepam Temazepam is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for short-term treatment of insomnia.