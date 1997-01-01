medindia
Drugs for Cystic Fibrosis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Cystic Fibrosis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis

Albuterol (Salbutamol)

Albuterol (Salbutamol) is a short-acting β2-adrenergic receptor agonist, used to prevent and treat wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, and chest tightness caused by lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD; a group of diseases that affect the lungs and airways It relaxes the smooth muscles in the airway, which allows air to flow in and out of the lungs more easily.
Ethinyl Estradiol and Levonorgestrel

Ethinyl Estradiol and Levonorgestrel contains estrogen and progestin, used as a highly effective oral contraceptive. In addition, it reduces the risk of ovarian and endometrial cancer, ovarian cysts and fibrocystic breast disease. It also helps to regularize cycles and reduce the incidence of anemia, premenstrual tension and pain during periods. It helps to improve endometriosis and pelvic inflammatory disease.

Glutathione

Glutathione has antioxidant properties and is used to prevent adverse effects to anticancer drugs. It is used for the prevention of aging and the treatment of conditions like cataracts, asthma, heart disease, memory loss, skin lightening and male infertility, though its effectiveness in these conditions has not been established. Glutathione has obtained orphan drug status for the treatment of inborn errors of metabolismof glutathione (in the form of liposomal glutathione), cystic fibrosis (in the form of s-nitroglutathione) and lung dysfunction following lung transplant.
Ivacaftor

Ivacaftor is a CF transmembrane conductance regulator agonist, prescribed for cystic fibrosis (CF) in patients more than 6 years old.

Pancrelipase / Pancreatin

Pancrelipase / Pancreatin is a digestive enzyme combination, prescribed for dyspepsia (indigestion), cystic fibrosis, chronic pancreatitis, and pancreatectomy.

Sulfamethoxazole

Sulfamethoxazole is a sulfa agent, eliminates bacteria that cause infections, especially urinary tract infections.

Vitamin E ( alpha Tocopherol )

Vitamin E ( alpha Tocopherol ) is an antioxidant, prescribed for Vitamin E deficiency, cystic fibrosis. It is a dietary supplement.
Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease involving the mucus and sweat glands and the medical world has still to find its cure
