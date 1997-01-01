Drugs for Cystic Fibrosis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Cystic Fibrosis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis

Acetylcysteine Acetylcysteine is a mucolytic agent, prescribed for chronic bronchopulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis and others. It works by thinning of mucus and ease its removal. It is also used in the management of paracetamol overdose.

Albuterol (Salbutamol) Albuterol (Salbutamol) is a short-acting β2-adrenergic receptor agonist, used to prevent and treat wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, and chest tightness caused by lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD; a group of diseases that affect the lungs and airways It relaxes the smooth muscles in the airway, which allows air to flow in and out of the lungs more easily.

Amikacin Amikacin is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for serious bacterial infections. It inhibits the production of bacterial proteins, which causes bacterial cell death.

Azithromycin Azithromycin is a macrolide antibiotic used for various bacterial infections such as infections of the middle ear, throat, bronchus, sinuses, skin and soft tissue. It is also useful in treating pneumonia, typhoid, gonorrhoea, granuloma inguinale and chancroid. It prevents bacterial growth.

Aztreonam Aztreonam is monobactam antibiotic, prescribed for serious infections caused by susceptible gram negative bacteria like urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection. It works by killing sensitive bacteria that cause infection.

Ceftazidime Ceftazidime is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections. It works by killing sensitive bacteria.

Cephalexin Cephalexin is a first-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections.

Chloramphenicol Chloramphenicol is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infection.

Ciprofloxacin Ciprofloxacin is a fluoroquinoloneantibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract, skin, bones and joint infections. It is also used to treat gastrointestinal infections.

Doxercalciferol Doxercalciferol is a recombinant human deoxyribonuclease I (rhDNase) enzyme, prescribed for lung infections and to improve lung function in patients with cystic fibrosis. Trade Names :

Ethinyl Estradiol and Levonorgestrel Ethinyl Estradiol and Levonorgestrel contains estrogen and progestin, used as a highly effective oral contraceptive. In addition, it reduces the risk of ovarian and endometrial cancer, ovarian cysts and fibrocystic breast disease. It also helps to regularize cycles and reduce the incidence of anemia, premenstrual tension and pain during periods. It helps to improve endometriosis and pelvic inflammatory disease.

Gentamicin Gentamicin is an antibiotic, prescribed for severe bacterial infections.

Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body.

Ivacaftor Ivacaftor is a CF transmembrane conductance regulator agonist, prescribed for cystic fibrosis (CF) in patients more than 6 years old.

Pancrelipase / Pancreatin Pancrelipase / Pancreatin is a digestive enzyme combination, prescribed for dyspepsia (indigestion), cystic fibrosis, chronic pancreatitis, and pancreatectomy.

Sulfamethoxazole Sulfamethoxazole is a sulfa agent, eliminates bacteria that cause infections, especially urinary tract infections.

Tobramycin Tobramycin is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for the management of cystic fibrosis.