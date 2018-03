List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Cluster Headache. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Cluster Headache

Cyproheptadine Cyproheptadine is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic rhinitis. Trade Names : More...

Ergotamine Tartrate and Caffeine Ergotamine Tartrate and Caffeine is an ergot alkaloid, prescribed for migraine headache. Trade Names :

Indomethacin Indomethacin is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for fever, pain, stiffness and swelling. Trade Names : More...

Prednisone Prednisone regulates the symptoms of low corticosteroid levels, and is used to treat arthritis, severe allergic reactions, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and certain conditions that affect the lungs, skin, eyes, kidneys blood, thyroid, stomach, and intestines. Trade Names : More...

Sumatriptan Sumatriptan is a selective serotonin receptor agonist, prescribed for the acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura in adults (severe, throbbing headaches that sometimes are accompanied by nausea and sensitivity to sound and light). It narrows blood vessels in the brain and by stopping pain signals from being sent to the brain. Trade Names :

Tizanidine Tizanidine is a centrally acting muscle relaxant. It is used to treat the spasticity especially due to neurological disorders, and in painful muscle spasms of spinal origin. Trade Names : More...