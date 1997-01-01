medindia
Antivirals


ICD Code -Y41.5


Acyclovir And Hydrocortisone

This combination medication contains antiviral and topical corticosteroid, prescribed for early treatment of recurrent herpes labialis (cold sores), to reduce the likelihood of ulcerative cold sores and to shorten the lesion healing time in adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older).

Adefovir dipivoxil

This medication is a reverse transcriptase inhibitor (ntRTI), prescribed for hepatitis B, in patients 12 years of age and older with evidence of active viral replication and either evidence of persistent elevations in serum aminotransferases (ALT or AST) or histologically active disease.

Atazanavir

This medication is an antiretroviral drug, prescribed for HIV/AIDS.

Docosanol

This medication is a saturated fatty alcohol, prescribed for cold sores or fever blisters.

lamivudine - zidovudine

Peginterferon Alfa 2 B

This medication is an interferon, prescribed for hepatitis C in patients who have not received interferon alpha earlier.

Penciclovir

This medication is a guanine analogue antiviral drug, prescribed for recurrent herpes labialis (cold sores).

Rilpivirine

This medication is a second-generation non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI), prescribed for HIV infection.

Telaprevir

This medication is a hepatitis C virus protease inhibitor, prescribed for chronic hepatitis C virus infection with other medications.

Telbivudine

This medication is a nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor, prescribed for hepatitis B infection.

Tipranavir

This medication is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for HIV/AIDS with ritonavir.

Trifluridine

This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for eye infection.

Valganciclovir

This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for cytomegalovirus (CMV) retinitis.

Zanamivir

This medication is an antiviral agent and neuraminidase inhibitor, prescribed for the prevention and treatment of flu.

Adamantane antivirals - ICD Code -Y41.5


Rimantadine

This medication is an orally administered antiviral drug, prescribed for illness caused by various strains of influenza A virus in adults.

Adamantane antivirals - ICD Code -Y46.7


Amantadine

This medication is a synthetic (man-made) anti-viral and antiparkinson agent, prescribed for Parkinson's disease and also for treating certain types of flu.

Chemokine receptor antagonists - ICD Code -Y41.5


Maraviroc

This medication is an antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV infection (CCR5-tropic HIV-1 detectable).

Integrase strand transfer inhibitors - ICD Code -Y41.5


Raltegravir

This medication is an antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV/AIDS.

Miscellaneous antivirals - ICD Code -Y41.5


Enfuvirtide

This medication is an antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV/AIDS.

Fomivirsen

This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for cytomegalovirus (CMV) retinitis, a type of eye infection in patients with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Foscarnet

This medication is an antiviral medication, prescribed for cytomegalovirus (CMV) retinitis in patients with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) and resistant herpes simplex virus (HSV) in immunocompromised (impaired immune system) patients.

Neuraminidase inhibitors - ICD Code -Y41.5


Oseltamivir

This medication is a neuraminidase inhibitor, prescribed for the treatment and prevention of flu.

NNRTIs - ICD Code -Y41.5


Nevirapine

This medication is a reverse transcriptase inhibitor, prescribed for HIV infection and AIDS.

Nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs) - ICD Code -Y41.5


Didanosine

This medication is a reverse transcriptase inhibitor, prescribed for HIV/AIDS either alone or with other antiretroviral drugs.

Entecavir

This medication is an oral antiviral agent, prescribed for hepatitis B.

Protease Inhibitor - ICD Code -Y41.5


Boceprevir

This medication is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for chronic hepatitis C.

Purine nucleosides - ICD Code -Y41.5


Acyclovir

This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for herpes simplex, genital herpes, herpes zoster and chickenpox.

Cidofovir

This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for cytomegalovirus(CMV) infection in HIV/AIDS patients.

Famciclovir

This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for herpes zoster(shingles).

Ganciclovir

This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for cytomegalovirus (CMV) retinitis (eye infection that can cause blindness) in people who have received organ or bone marrow transplants.

Valacyclovir

This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for herpes zoster (shingles), genital herpes and herpes labialis (cold sores).
