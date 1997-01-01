Antivirals
ICD Code -Y41.5
This combination medication contains antiviral and topical corticosteroid, prescribed for early treatment of recurrent herpes labialis (cold sores), to reduce the likelihood of ulcerative cold sores and to shorten the lesion healing time in adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older).
This medication is a reverse transcriptase inhibitor (ntRTI), prescribed for hepatitis B, in patients 12 years of age and older with evidence of active viral replication and either evidence of persistent elevations in serum aminotransferases (ALT or AST) or histologically active disease.
This medication is an antiretroviral drug, prescribed for HIV/AIDS.
This medication is a saturated fatty alcohol, prescribed for cold sores or fever blisters.
lamivudine - zidovudine
This medication is an interferon, prescribed for hepatitis C in patients who have not received interferon alpha earlier.
This medication is a guanine analogue antiviral drug, prescribed for recurrent herpes labialis (cold sores).
This medication is a second-generation non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI), prescribed for HIV infection.
This medication is a hepatitis C virus protease inhibitor, prescribed for chronic hepatitis C virus infection with other medications.
This medication is a nucleoside analog reverse transcriptase inhibitor, prescribed for hepatitis B infection.
This medication is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for HIV/AIDS with ritonavir.
This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for eye infection.
This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for cytomegalovirus (CMV) retinitis.
This medication is an antiviral agent and neuraminidase inhibitor, prescribed for the prevention and treatment of flu.
Adamantane antivirals - ICD Code -Y41.5
This medication is an orally administered antiviral drug, prescribed for illness caused by various strains of influenza A virus in adults.
Adamantane antivirals - ICD Code -Y46.7
This medication is a synthetic (man-made) anti-viral and antiparkinson agent, prescribed for Parkinson's disease and also for treating certain types of flu.
Chemokine receptor antagonists - ICD Code -Y41.5
This medication is an antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV infection (CCR5-tropic HIV-1 detectable).
Integrase strand transfer inhibitors - ICD Code -Y41.5
This medication is an antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV/AIDS.
Miscellaneous antivirals - ICD Code -Y41.5
This medication is an antiretroviral agent, prescribed for HIV/AIDS.
This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for cytomegalovirus (CMV) retinitis, a type of eye infection in patients with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).
This medication is an antiviral medication, prescribed for cytomegalovirus (CMV) retinitis in patients with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) and resistant herpes simplex virus (HSV) in immunocompromised (impaired immune system) patients.
Neuraminidase inhibitors - ICD Code -Y41.5
This medication is a neuraminidase inhibitor, prescribed for the treatment and prevention of flu.
NNRTIs - ICD Code -Y41.5
This medication is a reverse transcriptase inhibitor, prescribed for HIV infection and AIDS.
Nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs) - ICD Code -Y41.5
This medication is a reverse transcriptase inhibitor, prescribed for HIV/AIDS either alone or with other antiretroviral drugs.
This medication is an oral antiviral agent, prescribed for hepatitis B.
Protease Inhibitor - ICD Code -Y41.5
This medication is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for chronic hepatitis C.
Purine nucleosides - ICD Code -Y41.5
This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for herpes simplex, genital herpes, herpes zoster and chickenpox.
This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for cytomegalovirus(CMV) infection in HIV/AIDS patients.
This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for herpes zoster(shingles).
This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for cytomegalovirus (CMV) retinitis (eye infection that can cause blindness) in people who have received organ or bone marrow transplants.
This medication is an antiviral agent, prescribed for herpes zoster (shingles), genital herpes and herpes labialis (cold sores).