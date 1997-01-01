Antihistamines And Decongestants

Naphazoline/ Pheniramine - Ophthalmic This medication is a decongestant and antihistamine combination, prescribed for eye redness, puffiness, itching and watery eyes that commonly occur with allergies.

Acrivastine and Pseudoephedrine This medication contains a non-sedating antihistamine (acrivastine), and a nasal decongestant(pseudoephedrine) which is prescribed to temporarily relieve seasonal allergic rhinitis such as sneezing, rhinorrhea, pruritus, lacrimation, nasal congestion.

Carbinoxamine This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergy symptoms such as runny nose, watery/itchy eyes, rash, or hives.

Cetirizine This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic reactions.

Chlorpheniramine This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conditions such as itchy and watery eyes, sneezing, runny nose, hay fever and common cold.

Chlorpheniramine and Phenylpropanolamine This combination medication contains antihistamine and decongestant, prescribed for nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose or throat and itchy or watery eyes due to the common cold or allergic rhinitis.

Cyproheptadine This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic rhinitis.

Desloratadine This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic reactions in patients 2 years of age and older.

Diphenhydramine This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for severe allergic conditions such as runny nose, sneezing, itchy, watery eyes.

Fexofenadine This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for seasonal allergic reactions such as runny nose, sneezing, red, itchy, or watery eyes; itching.

Hydroxyzine This medication is an antihistamine with anticholinergic effect, prescribed for anxiety and tension.

Levocetirizine This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conditions.

Loratadine This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conditions.

Promethazine This medication is an antihistamine and antiemetic, prescribed for allergic conditions, prevention of motion sickness, and to control nausea and vomiting during and after surgery.

Terfenadine This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic reactions such as runny nose, sneezing, throat irritation, red, irritated, itchy and tearing eyes.

