Antihistamines And Decongestants
ICD Code -Y43.0
This medication is a decongestant and antihistamine combination, prescribed for eye redness, puffiness, itching and watery eyes that commonly occur with allergies.
ICD Code -Y55.5
This medication contains a non-sedating antihistamine (acrivastine), and a nasal decongestant(pseudoephedrine) which is prescribed to temporarily relieve seasonal allergic rhinitis such as sneezing, rhinorrhea, pruritus, lacrimation, nasal congestion.
Brompheniramine/Pseudoephedrine
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergy symptoms such as runny nose, watery/itchy eyes, rash, or hives.
Carbinoxamine/Pseudoephedrine
Carbinoxamine/Pseudoephedrine/DM
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic reactions.
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conditions such as itchy and watery eyes, sneezing, runny nose, hay fever and common cold.
This combination medication contains antihistamine and decongestant, prescribed for nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose or throat and itchy or watery eyes due to the common cold or allergic rhinitis.
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic rhinitis.
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic reactions in patients 2 years of age and older.
Dexchlorpheniramine
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for severe allergic conditions such as runny nose, sneezing, itchy, watery eyes.
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for seasonal allergic reactions such as runny nose, sneezing, red, itchy, or watery eyes; itching.
This medication is an antihistamine with anticholinergic effect, prescribed for anxiety and tension.
Hydroxyzine Pamoate
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conditions.
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conditions.
This medication is an antihistamine and antiemetic, prescribed for allergic conditions, prevention of motion sickness, and to control nausea and vomiting during and after surgery.
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic reactions such as runny nose, sneezing, throat irritation, red, irritated, itchy and tearing eyes.
Tripelennamine HCI
This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for hay fever or other allergies, such as runny nose, sneezing, itching of the nose and throat, and itchy, watery eyes either used alone or in combination of other medications.