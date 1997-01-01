medindia
Antihistamines And Decongestants


ICD Code -Y43.0


Naphazoline/ Pheniramine - Ophthalmic

This medication is a decongestant and antihistamine combination, prescribed for eye redness, puffiness, itching and watery eyes that commonly occur with allergies.

ICD Code -Y55.5


Acrivastine and Pseudoephedrine

This medication contains a non-sedating antihistamine (acrivastine), and a nasal decongestant(pseudoephedrine) which is prescribed to temporarily relieve seasonal allergic rhinitis such as sneezing, rhinorrhea, pruritus, lacrimation, nasal congestion.

Brompheniramine/Pseudoephedrine

Carbinoxamine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergy symptoms such as runny nose, watery/itchy eyes, rash, or hives.

Carbinoxamine/Pseudoephedrine

Carbinoxamine/Pseudoephedrine/DM

Cetirizine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic reactions.

Chlorpheniramine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conditions such as itchy and watery eyes, sneezing, runny nose, hay fever and common cold.

Chlorpheniramine and Phenylpropanolamine

This combination medication contains antihistamine and decongestant, prescribed for nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose or throat and itchy or watery eyes due to the common cold or allergic rhinitis.

Cyproheptadine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic rhinitis.

Desloratadine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic reactions in patients 2 years of age and older.

Dexchlorpheniramine

Diphenhydramine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for severe allergic conditions such as runny nose, sneezing, itchy, watery eyes.

Fexofenadine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for seasonal allergic reactions such as runny nose, sneezing, red, itchy, or watery eyes; itching.

Hydroxyzine

This medication is an antihistamine with anticholinergic effect, prescribed for anxiety and tension.

Hydroxyzine Pamoate

Levocetirizine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conditions.

Loratadine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conditions.

Promethazine

This medication is an antihistamine and antiemetic, prescribed for allergic conditions, prevention of motion sickness, and to control nausea and vomiting during and after surgery.

Terfenadine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic reactions such as runny nose, sneezing, throat irritation, red, irritated, itchy and tearing eyes.

Tripelennamine HCI

Triprolidine

This medication is an antihistamine, prescribed for hay fever or other allergies, such as runny nose, sneezing, itching of the nose and throat, and itchy, watery eyes either used alone or in combination of other medications.
