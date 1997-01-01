Drug Safety Labeling Changes - July 2016

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announces important safety label changes for prescription drugs almost every month. By implementing the label changes the FDA warns a physician of new side- effects, adverse reactions, contra-indications and precautions necessary for a drug. This information is important for safe practice of medicine.

Key to Label Sections

C - Contraindications

- Contraindications W - Warnings

- Warnings P - Precautions

- Precautions AR - Adverse Reactions

Drug Name Sections Modified C W P AR AbobotulinumtoxinA - - Acetylcysteine Injection - Ado-trastuzumab Emtansine - - - Apixaban - - Atazanavir/Cobicistat - Brimonidine Canakinumab - - Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride Tablets, Solution, Oral Suspension

Ciprofloxacin Extended Release Tablets - Clinolipid (Lipid Injectable Emulsion) - - Clofazimine Daptomycin for Injection - - - Dexamethasone - - - Dexlansoprazole Delayed-Release Capsules - - Difluprednate - - - Docetaxel Injection - - - Empagliflozin - - Empagliflozin and Linagliptin - Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride - Evolocumab - - - - Exemestane - - Fluorouracil - - - - Fluticasone Propionate - - - Fluticasone Propionate Inhalation Powder - - Formoterol Fumarate, Mometasone Furoate - - - Fulvestrant - Gemifloxacin Mesylate - Hicon (for the preparation of sodium iodide I 131 solution or sodium iodide I 131 capsules) Humulin R U-500 (Insulin Human Injection - - Isoniazid Tablets - - Lamivudine Tablets and Oral Solution - - Levofloxacin - Memantine and Donepezil Hydrochlorides Extended-Release - - Meropenem for Injection - - - Mometasone Furoate - - - Moxifloxacin Hydrochloride - Moxifloxacin Injection - Nicotine Transdermal System - - - - Nitazoxanide - - Norfloxacin - Omalizumab Lyophilized Powder - - Palifermin Injection - Peginterferon beta-1a - - - Pramipexole - - - Pramipexole Extended-Release - - Prasugrel - - Pravastatin Sodium - - Prismasol and Phoxillum Renal Replacement Solution Thallous Chloride T1201 Injection - Ticagrelor - - - Trabectedin - Trandolapril/ Verapamil Hydrochloride Extended Release Tablets - - - Vandetanib - -

