Drug Safety Labeling Changes - March 2015

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announces important safety label changes for prescription drugs almost every month. By implementing the label changes the FDA warns a physician of new side- effects, adverse reactions, contra-indications and precautions necessary for a drug. This information is important for safe practice of medicine.

Key to Label Sections

C - Contraindications

- Contraindications W - Warnings

- Warnings P - Precautions

- Precautions AR - Adverse Reactions

2016 - Monthly Summary Report for Drug Label Changes

2015 - Monthly Summary Report for Drug Label Changes

2014 - Monthly Summary Report for Drug Label Changes

2013 - Monthly Summary Report for Drug Label Changes

2012 - Monthly Summary Report for Drug Label Changes