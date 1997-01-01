medindia
Drug Safety Labeling Changes - March  2015

Written & Compiled by Madhumathi Palaniappan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announces important safety label changes for prescription drugs almost every month. By implementing the label changes the FDA warns a physician of new side- effects, adverse reactions, contra-indications and precautions necessary for a drug. This information is important for safe practice of medicine.

Key to Label Sections

  • C - Contraindications
  • W - Warnings
  • P - Precautions
  • AR - Adverse Reactions

Drug Name Sections Modified
C W P AR
Aliskiren/ Hydrochlorothiazide - Tablets -
Levalbuterol - Tartrate Inhalation Aerosol - - -
Lopinavir/Ritonavir - Oral Solution, Tablets, Capsules - -
Pazopanib - Tablets -
Sterile Cefoperazone Injection - -
Abacavir Sulfate - Tablets, Oral Solution - -
Acarbose - Tablets - - -
Albiglutide - Injection, for Subcutaneous Use - -
Aliskiren - Tablets -
Aliskiren/ Amlodipine Besylate/ Hydrochlorothiazide - Tablets -
Aliskiren/ Amlodipine -Tablets -
Alprostadil - for Injection - - -
Amiodarone - Premixed Injection -
Amiodarone - Tablets - -
Amlodipine - Besylate Tablets - -
Artemether/ Lumefantrine Tablets - - -
Asenapine - Sublingual Tablets - - -
Atazanavir - Capsules, Oral Powder - -
Atorvastatin - Tablets - - -
Atorvastatin/Amlodipine -Tablets - -
Bandronate - Sodium Tablets - - -
Calcipotriene - Cream and Ointment - -
Canagliflozin - Tablets - - -
Canagliflozin and Metformin HCl - Tablets - - -
Capecitabine - Tablets - - -
Capecitabine - Tablets -
Carfilzomib - for Injection - -
Cefotaxime - Injection
Cefotaxime - Sterile IM/IV
- - -
Cenestin (Synthetic Conjugated Estrogens, A) Tablets -
Cetuximab - Injection for Intravenous Infusion -
Cyclosporine - Injection, Oral Solution, Soft Gelatin Capsules - -
Cyclosporine - Soft Gelatin Capsules, Oral Solution - -
Darunavir - Tablets, Oral Suspension - -
Depakene (Valproic Acid) Capsules, Oral Solution, Delayed Release Tablets
Depakote Sprinkle Capsules (Divalproex Sodium) Delayed Release Capsules
Depacon (Valproate Sodium) Injection
Depakote ER (Divalproex Sodium) Extended Release Tablets
 - - -
Diltiazem - Extended Release Tablets - -
Dulaglutide - Injection, for Subcutaneous Use - -
Efavirenz - Capsules, Tablets - - -
Estradiol - Topical Emulsion
Etidronate - Tablets - - -
Exenatide - Extended-Release for Injectable Suspension - -
Ferumoxytol - Injection
Fluticasone Furoate and Vilanterol - Inhalation Powder - -
Fosamprenavir - Calcium Tablets, Oral Suspension - -
Indinavir - Capsules - -
Interferon beta-1a Injection - - -
Ivacaftor - Tablets - - -
Lamotrigine - Tablets, Chewable Dispersible Tablets, Orally Disintegrating Tablets, Extended-release Tablets -
Ledipasvir/ Sofosbuvir - Fixed-dose Combination Tablet -
Levetiracetam - Tablets, Oral Solution, Extended-release Tablets -
Liraglutide [rDNA origin]) Injection Solution for Subcutaneous Use - -
Minocycline - Pellet-filled Capsules - - -
Nelfinavir Mesylate - Oral Powder, Tablets - -
Palifermin- Injection - - -
Panitumumab - Injection for Intravenous Infusion - -
Peginterferon alfa-2a Injection, for Subcutaneous Use -
Perindopril Erbumine - Tablets - - -
Pioglitazone and Glimepiride - Tablets
Risedronate - Delayed-release Tablets
Risedronate -Tablets with Calcium Carbonate Tablets
Risedronate - Tablets
- -
Ritonavir - Capsules, Oral Solution, Tablets - -
Ritonavir- Tablets, Oral Solution, Soft Gelatin Capsules - - -
Rosiglitazone Maleate and Glimepiride Tablets
Saquinavir - Capsules, Tablets - -
Sildenafil Citrate - Tablets, for Oral Use - -
Sirolimus -Oral Solution, Tablets - - -
Sofosbuvir - Tablet -
Ulipristal Acetate - Tablets - -

2016 - Monthly Summary Report for Drug Label Changes

January February March April May June July

2015 - Monthly Summary Report for Drug Label Changes

January February March April June

2014 - Monthly Summary Report for Drug Label Changes

January February March April May June July August September October November December

2013 - Monthly Summary Report for Drug Label Changes

MARCH APRIL MAY JUNE July AUGUST SEPTEMBER OCTOBER NOVEMBER DECEMBER

2012 - Monthly Summary Report for Drug Label Changes

January February March April May June July August September October November December
