Drug Safety Labeling Changes - SEPTEMBER  2013

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announces important safety label changes for prescription drugs almost every month. By implementing the label changes the FDA warns a physician of new side- effects, adverse reactions, contra-indications and precautions necessary for a drug. This information is important for safe practice of medicine.
|Drug Name
|Sections Modified
|C
|W
| P
|AR
|
Ofatumumab - Injection
| -
|
|
| -
|
Pemetrexed for Injection for intravenous use, 100 mg and 500 mg vials
| -
| -
| -
|
|
10% Dextrose and 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP in Plastic Container
| -
| -
|
|
|
2.5% Dextrose and 0.45% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP in Plastic Container
| -
| -
|
|
|
5% Dextrose and 0.2% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP in Plastic Container
| -
| -
|
|
|
5% Dextrose and 0.33% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP in Plastic Container
| -
| -
|
|
|
5% Dextrose and 0.45% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP in Plastic Container
| -
| -
|
|
|
5% Dextrose and 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP in Plastic Container
| -
| -
|
|
|
Axitinib tablets
| -
| -
| -
|
|
Boceprevir - 200 mg capsules
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Bosutinib - Tablets, 100 mg and 500 mg
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Clarithromycin - Tablets, USP
Clarithromycin - for Oral Suspension, USPClarithromycin - Extended Release Tablets
| -
|
|
| -
|
Clopidogrel - 75 mg Tablets
| -
|
|
|
|
Desflurane
|
|
|
| -
|
Dextrose 5%, Sodium Chloride 0.2%, and Potassium Chloride Injections
| -
| -
|
|
|
Dolasetron Mesylate
| -
| -
|
|
|
Doxycycline Monohydrate for Oral Suspension
Doxycycline Hyclate Capsules, USP Capsules
Doxycycline Calcium Oral Suspension Syrup
Doxycycline HyclateTablets, USP Film Coated Tablets
| -
| -
|
|
|
Doxylamine - Tablets, 25mg
| -
|
| -
| -
|
Estradiol/Norethindrone acetate transdermal system
|
|
|
|
|
Ezogabine tablets 50 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg, 400 mg
| -
|
|
| -
|
Filgrastim
| -
| -
|
|
|
Fluconazole - IV
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Fluconazole - Powder for Oral Suspension
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Fluconazole -Tablets
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Fondaparinux - Injection
|
| -
| -
|
|
Gemcitabine - Injection 38 mg/mL
| -
|
|
| -
|
Golytely (PEG 3350 and electrolytes) for Oral Solution, 1 Gallon and 4 Liter
| -
|
|
| -
|
Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection - 250ml/mg
| -
| -
|
|
|
Insulin glulisine [rDNA origin] injection
| -
|
|
| -
|
Lacosamide - Injection
| -
| -
| -
| -
|
Lacosamide - Oral Solution
| -
| -
| -
| -
|
Lacosamide -Tablets
| -
|
|
|
|
Levalbuterol - Inhalation Aerosol
| -
| -
| -
|
|
Levonorgestrel-Releasing Intrauterine System
| -
| -
| -
| -
|
Linagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride - Tablets, 2.5 mg/500 mg, 2.5 mg/850 mg, and 2.5 mg/1000 mg
| -
|
|
| -
|
MoviPrep (PEG-3350, Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Ascorbate, and Ascorbic Acid for Oral Solution)
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Mycophenolate mofetil
| -
|
| -
| -
|
Mycophenolic Acid - Delayed-Release Tablets
| -
|
|
| -
|
Nilotinib - capsules, 150 mg and 200 mg
| -
|
|
| -
|
Nitrofurantoin - 75 mg/Nitrofurantoin Macrocrystals - 25 mg Capsules
| -
| -
| -
|
|
Nitrofurantoin Macrocrystals Capsules
| -
| -
| -
|
|
Nulytely (PEG 3350 and electrolytes) for Oral Solution
| -
|
|
| -
|
Piperacillin / Tazobactam - for injection, USP
| -
|
|
|
|
Piperacillin /Tazobactam - injection in Galaxy Containers (PL 2040 Plastic)
| -
|
|
|
|
Plasma-Lyte 148 and Plasma-Lyte A pH 7.4 (Multiple Electrolytes, Type 1, USP) Injection
|
|
|
|
|
Potassium Chloride in Dextrose 5% and Sodium Chloride Injections
| -
| -
|
|
|
Quinapril - 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg, and 40 mg Tablets
|
|
|
| -
|
Quinapril - Hydrochlorothiazide - 10/12.5 mg, 20/12.5 mg, and 20/25 mg Tablets
|
|
|
| -
|
Ramipril -1.25 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg
|
|
|
| -
|
Rituximab
| -
|
|
| -
|
Sitagliptin and Metformin HCl -tablets, 50 mg/ 500 mg and 50 mg/ 1000 mg
|
|
|
|
|
Tacrolimus - Capsules, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, and 5 mg
Tacrolimus - Injection, 5 mg/ml
| -
|
|
|
|
Terconazole - Vaginal Cream, 0.4%
| -
|
| -
|
|
Terconazole - Vaginal Suppositories, 80 mg
| -
|
| -
|
|
Terconazole- Vaginal Cream, 0.8%
| -
|
| -
|
|
Testosterone Gel
| -
| -
| -
| -
|
Tigecycline - for Injection
| -
|
|
|
|
Tobramycin inhalation solution, USP 300mg/5mL
| -
| -
|
|
|
Treprostinil - 20 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg for Injection
| -
|
|
|
|
Trimethoprim and Sulfamethoxazole - Tablets
|
|
|
|
|
Zoledronic Acid - Injection, 4 mg/100 mL single-use ready-to-use bottle and 4 mg/5 mL single-use vial of concentrate
| -
|
|
| -