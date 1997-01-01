medindia
Drug Safety Labeling Changes - April  2014

Written & Compiled by Madhumathi Palaniappan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announces important safety label changes for prescription drugs almost every month. By implementing the label changes the FDA warns a physician of new side- effects, adverse reactions, contra-indications and precautions necessary for a drug. This information is important for safe practice of medicine.

Key to Label Sections

  • C - Contraindications
  • W - Warnings
  • P - Precautions
  • AR - Adverse Reactions

Drug Name Sections Modified
C W P AR
-
Acetaminophen 250 mg, Aspirin 250 mg, Caffeine 65 mg) Tablets, Caplets and Geltabs - - -
Buprenorphine and Naloxone - Sublingual Film - -
Clindamycin - Lotion, Solution, and Gel, 1 Percent - - -
Fingolimod - -
Hydromorphone - Extended-Release Capsules - -
Hydromorphone -Extended-Release Tablets - -
Morphine - Extended-Release Capsules - -
Nitroglycerin - USP 0.3, 0.4, 0.6 mg Sublingual Tablets - - -
Pegaspargase -
Sapropterin Dihydrochloride - -
125 Phenytoin - Oral Suspension and Phenytoin Injection - - -
Acyclovir 5 Percent Cream - - - -
Alfuzosin - Extended Release Tablets - - -
Avanafil - -
Azilsartan Medoxomil - 40 mg and 80 mg Tablets - - -
Azilsartan Medoxomil and Chlorthalidone - 40 mg/12.5 mg and 40/25 mg Tablets - - -
Belimumab - -
Buprenorphine -Transdermal System - -
Darunavir - tablets, 75 mg, 150 mg, 600 mg, and 800 mg
Darunavir - oral suspension, 100 mg/mL
 		- -
Dasatinib - 20, 50, 70, 80, 100 and 140 mg Tablets - -
Delflex Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Solutions (1.5%, 2.5% and 4.25% Dextrose with Standard Calcium/Standard Magnesium and with Standard Calcium/Low Magnesium)
Delflex PD Solutions (1.5%, 2.5% and 4.25% Dextrose with Low Calcium/Low Magnesium)
- -
Desloratadine - Tablets,
Desloratadine - Oral Solution,
Desloratadine - Reditabs
- - -
Docetaxel - Injection Solution for Intravenous Infusion, 10 mg/mL, 20 mg/12mL, 80 mg/8mL, and 160 mg/16mL - - -
Erlotinib - Tablets, 25mg, 100mg and 150mg -
Fentanyl - Transdermal System - -
Iloperidone - 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 mg tablets - - -
Interferon beta-1a Injection - - -
Ketorolac - Nasal Spray - - -
Lovastatin - Extended-Release Tablets; 20, 40, and 60 mg - - -
Methadone - Tablets - -
Mometasone Furoate and Formoterol Fumarate - Inhalation Aerosol - - -
Morphine - Extended-Release Capsules - -
Morphine - Extended-Release Tablets - -
Morphine and Naltrexone - Extended-Release Capsules - -
Oxycodone - Extended-Release Tablets - -
Oxymorphone - Extended-Release Tablets - -
Paliperidone - Tablets, and Paliperidone - Extended-Release Suspension for Intramuscular Injection - -
Pentoxifylline - Extended-Release Tablets, 400 mg - - -
Raltegravir - film-coated tablets, 400 mg
Raltegravir - chewable tablets, 25 mg, 100 mg
Raltegravir - for oral suspension, 100 mg
- - -
Risperidone -Tablets
Risperidone - Oral Solution
Risperidone - Orally Disintegrating Tablets
Risperidone Long Acting Injection
 		- - -
Sodium Oxybate - Oral Solution - - -
Tadalafil - 20 mg Tablets - -
Tadalafil - Tablets 5 mg - - - -
Tapentadol - Extended-Release Tablets - -
Temsirolimus - Injection, 25 mg/mL -
Tipranavir - Capsules, 250 mg, Tipranavir - Oral Solution, 100 mg/mL - -
Tobramycin - Inhalation Powder for Oral Inhalation, 28 mg - -
Tobramycin - Inhalation Solution, USP 300 mg/5mL - - -
Vardenafil - Orally Disintegrating Tablets - -
Vardenafil - Tablets - -
Vilazodone Hydrochloride - 10 mg, 20 mg, and 40 mg Tablets -
Voriconazole - Tablets
Voriconazole - for Injection
Voriconazole - for Oral Suspension
- -
Zoledronic Acid - Injection, 4 mg/100 mL single-use,ready-to-use bottle and 4 mg/5 mL single-use vial of concentrate -

2016 - Monthly Summary Report for Drug Label Changes

January February March April May June July

2015 - Monthly Summary Report for Drug Label Changes

January February March April June

2014 - Monthly Summary Report for Drug Label Changes

January February March April May June July August September October November December

2013 - Monthly Summary Report for Drug Label Changes

MARCH APRIL MAY JUNE July AUGUST SEPTEMBER OCTOBER NOVEMBER DECEMBER

2012 - Monthly Summary Report for Drug Label Changes

January February March April May June July August September October November December
