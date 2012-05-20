Drug Safety Labeling Changes - September  2014

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announces important safety label changes for prescription drugs almost every month. By implementing the label changes the FDA warns a physician of new side- effects, adverse reactions, contra-indications and precautions necessary for a drug. This information is important for safe practice of medicine.
|Drug Name
|Sections Modified
|C
|W
| P
|AR
|
Bimatoprost - ophthalmic solution, 0.03 percent
| -
|
|
|
|
Bimatoprost - Ophthalmic Solution, 0.01 percent
| -
|
|
|
|
Lenalidomide Capsules 2.5, 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25 mg
| -
|
|
| -
|
Olmesartan /Medoxomil / Amlodipine / Hydrochlorothiazide - 20/5/12.5 mg, 40/5/25 mg, 40/10/12.5 mg, and 40/10/25 mg Tablets
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Regadenoson - Injection
| -
|
|
|
|
Amlodipine/ Valsartan - 5/160 mg, 10/160 mg, 5/320 mg, and 10/320 mg Tablets
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Amlodipine/Olmesartan Medoxomil - 5/20 mg, 10/20 mg, 5/40 mg, and 10/40 mg Tablets
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Amlodipine/Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide - 5/160/12.5 mg, 10/160/12.5 mg, 5/160/25 mg, 10/160/25 mg, and 10/320/25 mg Tablets
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Belatacept
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Bimatoprost - Ophthalmic Solution, 0.03 percent
| -
|
|
| -
|
Carbamazepine - Tablets, Chewable Tablets, Oral Suspension, Tegretol-XR Carbamazepine extended-release
| -
| -
|
|
|
Clofarabine - Injection, 1 mg/mL
| -
|
|
|
|
Clozapine - 25 mg and 100 mg - Tablets
| -
| -
| -
|
|
Dabigatran - 75 and 150 mg Capsules
| -
| -
| -
|
|
Dexamethasone - Intravitreal Implant 0.7 mg
|
|
|
| -
|
Diclofenac Sodium/Misoprostol Oral Tablets
|
|
|
|
|
Docetaxel - Injection Concentrate, 20 mg/1 mL, 80 mg/4 mL, and 140 mg/7 mL
| -
|
|
|
|
Dolasetron - Tablets, 50 mg and 100 mg
| -
|
|
| -
|
Doxycycline - Intravenous
| -
|
| -
| -
|
Doxycycline - for Oral Suspension
Doxycycline - Capsules
Doxycycline - Oral Suspension Syrup
Doxycycline - Film Coated Tablets
| -
|
| -
| -
|
Edolasetron - Injection, 20 mg/mL
| -
|
|
| -
|
Ertapenem - Injection, 1 gm
| -
| -
| -
|
|
Estradiol - Transdermal System 0.025 mg/day, 0.0375 mg/day, 0.05 mg/day, 0.075 mg/day, and 0.1 mg/day
| -
|
|
|
|
Genotropin (somatropin [rDNA origin] for injection)
| -
|
|
| -
|
Granisetron
| -
|
|
| -
|
Lanthanum Carbonate - Chewable Tablets 500 mg, 750 mg and 1000 mg
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Lidocaine - Solution, 2 percent
| -
|
|
| -
|
Losartan - 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg Tablets
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Losartan /Hydrochlorothiazide - 50/12.5 mg, 100/12.5 mg, and 100/25 mg Tablets
| -
|
|
| -
|
Lumizyme (Aglucosidase Alfa)
| -
|
|
|
|
Megestrol Acetate - Oral Suspension, 125 mg/mL
| -
| -
| -
|
|
Memantine - Extended-Release Capsule, 7 mg, 14 mg, 21 mg, and 28 mg
| -
| -
|
|
|
MembraneBlue Trypan Blue - Ophthalmic Solution 0.15 percent
| -
|
|
| -
|
Nilotinib - Capsules, 150 and 200 mg
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Olmesartan Medoxomil - 5 mg, 20 mg, and 40 mg Tablets
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Olmesartan Medoxomil/ Hydrochlorothiazide - 20/12.5 mg, and 40.12.5 mg, and 40/25 mg Tablets
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Omalizumab
| -
|
|
| -
|
Ondansetron - Oral Soluble Film
| -
|
|
| -
|
Ondansetron - Oral Solution
| -
|
|
| -
|
Ondansetron - Orally Disintegrating Tablets
| -
|
|
| -
|
Ondansetron -Injection
| -
|
|
| -
|
Ondansetron -Tablets
| -
|
|
| -
|
Palonosetron - Injection
| -
|
|
| -
|
Palonosetron - Oral Capsules
| -
|
|
| -
|
Pegasys (Peginterferon alfa-2a)
|
|
|
| -
|
Phentermine and Topiramate - Extended-Release Capsules
| -
| -
|
|
|
Selegiline - Transdermal System 6 mg/24 hours, 9 mg/24 hours, and 12 mg/24 hours
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Sertraline Hydrochloride - 20mg/mL Oral Concentrate
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Simeprevir- 150 mg Capsules
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Somatropin [rDNA origin] Injection
| -
|
|
| -
|
Sucroferric Oxyhydroxide - Chewable Tablets, 500 mg Iron
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Triazolam - Tablets, 0.25 mg
|
|
|
| -
|
Valsartan - 40 mg, 80 mg, 160 mg, and 320 mg Tablets
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Valsartan - 80 mg and 160 mg Capsules
| -
| -
|
| -
|
Varenicline - Tablets; 0.5 mg and 1 mg
| -
|
|
|