World Oral Health Day 2022 — “Be Proud of Your Mouth”

Every year on March 20th, World Oral Health Day encourages people around the world to make a promise to look after their oral health with proper oral hygiene practice.



How did it Start?

The FDI World Dental Federation launched World Oral Health Day in 2007. The day was originally celebrated on 12th September in remembrance of FDI founder, Dr. Charles Godon. Later, it was changed to 20th March in 2013 to avoid conflict with the FDI World Dental Congress in September.