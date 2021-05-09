by Dr Jayashree on  September 5, 2021 at 12:03 AM Dental News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Understanding Tooth Loss Risk Factors
The physiology of an individual directly affects the development of infection. Genetic differences among hosts contribute to differences in susceptibility to specific pathogens and the chance of developing certain diseases.

Insightful findings that could provide new directions to the treatment strategies for periodontitis are revealed in a study published in International Journal of Environment and Public Health Research.

One of the major causes of tooth loss is the inflammation and weakening of the supporting structures of the teeth caused by bacterial infection is commonly known as periodontitis.


The oral cavity is home to a myriad of microorganisms, including bacteria that generally maintain a symbiotic (mutually beneficial) or neutral relationship with the host, but are also capable of initiating periodontitis infection.

This new study focuses on understanding the microbes associated with the presence of periodontitis and the host genetic factors that might facilitate the development of the conditions for better treatment options.

Several studies on periodontitis have shown that the development of the disease is associated with the nature of the oral microbiome as well as with genetic 'polymorphism,' the most common type of genetic variation among people.

However, there is no study that simultaneously assesses the importance of these two risk factors in developing the disease.

Research team conducted a cross-sectional study in which they genotypically analyzed 14,539 participants and conducted saliva sampling of 385 individuals. They finally retained 22 individuals for statistical analysis, and based on their periodontal status, divided them into "periodontitis" and "control" groups.

The team found that the "β-diversity" of the microbes, which refers to the ratio between regional and local species diversity, was significantly different between the periodontitis and control groups.

Furthermore, they attributed the presence of the bacteria species, P. gingivalis and the bacterial families, Lactobacillaceae and Desulfobulbaceae, to periodontitis. In contrast, they found no relation between genetic polymorphism and periodontitis.

As the prevalence of periodontitis is associated with the members of the microbiome rather than the genetic identity of the individual, clinicians should pay more attention to microbiome composition than to host factors in the routine work of periodontal examination, and design customized treatment strategy for periodontitis.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Bleeding Gums
Bleeding gums is a condition in which blood leaks from the gums and the spaces between the teeth. Gingivitis and periodontitis are the causes of bleeding gums which result in pain and swollen gums.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes predisposes patients to oral and gum diseases like periodontitis, dental caries, oral thrush. Tight diabetes control is the key to prevent gum problems.
READ MORE
Does Oral Health Affect Your Heart?
Oral health has been noted as the key factor before and after experiencing heart diseases. Maintaining good oral health can help prevent risks of heart diseases.
READ MORE
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Good oral hygiene is the to healthy teeth during old age. Correct brushing techniques and regular dental check-ups can help keep dental problems at bay.
READ MORE
Dental Check-Up
It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic check–ups.
READ MORE
Loose Teeth
Looseness of teeth is caused by a disease of the periodontium and includes the tissues surrounding the teeth.
READ MORE
Root Canal Treatment
Root Canal Treatment or Endodontic therapy is a procedure done to remove the infected pulp and save the tooth. The root canal is finally filled with filling material called as gutta percha.
READ MORE
Tooth Decay
Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing demineralization and destruction of the hard tissues of the teeth.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

Loose TeethTooth DecayDental Check-UpRoot Canal TreatmentQuiz on Dental Care