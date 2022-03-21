Chef’s Kiss: Cooking Boosts Your Mental Health

Advertisement

At the same time, ECU Institute for Nutrition Research academics measured the program's effect on participants' cooking confidence and self-perceived mental health, as well as their overall satisfaction around cooking and diet-related behaviors.Researchers found those who participated in the program saw significant improvements in general health, mental health and subjective vitality immediately after the program which remained six months after completing the course, when compared to the study's control group.Improvements in cooking confidence, the ability to easily change eating habits and overcome lifestyle barriers to healthy eating were also reported.Lead researcher Dr Joanna Rees said the study showed the importance of diet for mental health.she said.The Institute has previously found a link between eating more fruits and vegetables, and improved longer term mental health in a larger study collecting more sophisticated dietary data, implying the participants in the current study may have felt better due to improved diet.However, the study showed participants' mental health improved despite their reported diet not being found to have changed after completing the program.Also, the mental health benefits were equal among participants who were overweight or obese, and those in a healthy weight range.Dr Rees said.The study also revealed cooking remains a highly gendered task.At the start of the program, 77 per cent of participants who identified as female claimed to be confident about cooking, compared to just 23 per cent of those who identified as male.But at the end of the program, cooking confidence and cooking skills were equal across both counterparts.Dr Rees said.'How a 7-Week Food Literacy Program Affects Cooking Confidence and Mental Health: Findings of a Quasi-Experimental Controlled Intervention Trial' was published in Frontiers in Nutrition.Source: Eurekalert