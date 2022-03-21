About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Chef’s Kiss: Cooking Boosts Your Mental Health

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 21, 2022 at 11:42 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Cooking healthy food and being confident in the kitchen can improve your mental health
  • Having the confidence to cook has the ability to change your eating habits
  • Healthy cooking can keep obesity and other metabolic health disorders at bay

Chef’s Kiss: Cooking Boosts Your Mental Health

Being confident in the kitchen and knowing how to cook a healthy meal is good for your mental health, reveals a new research from Edith Cowan University (ECU).

The study follows ECU's successful partnership with The Good Foundation and Jamie's Ministry of Food initiative, with a mobile food kitchen providing cooking classes in the community as well as at the University's Perth and SW campuses, throughout 2016 to 2018.

Advertisement


In total, 657 participants undertook the seven-week healthy cooking course.

At the same time, ECU Institute for Nutrition Research academics measured the program's effect on participants' cooking confidence and self-perceived mental health, as well as their overall satisfaction around cooking and diet-related behaviors.
Advertisement

Researchers found those who participated in the program saw significant improvements in general health, mental health and subjective vitality immediately after the program which remained six months after completing the course, when compared to the study's control group.

Improvements in cooking confidence, the ability to easily change eating habits and overcome lifestyle barriers to healthy eating were also reported.

Lead researcher Dr Joanna Rees said the study showed the importance of diet for mental health.

"Improving people's diet quality can be a preventive strategy to halt or slow the rise in poor mental health, obesity and other metabolic health disorders," she said.

"Future health programs should continue to prioritize the barriers to healthy eating such as poor food environments and time restrictions, whilst placing greater emphasis on the value of healthy eating via quick and easy home cooked meals, rich in fruit and vegetables and avoiding ultra-processed convenience foods."

It's not just the food

The Institute has previously found a link between eating more fruits and vegetables, and improved longer term mental health in a larger study collecting more sophisticated dietary data, implying the participants in the current study may have felt better due to improved diet.

However, the study showed participants' mental health improved despite their reported diet not being found to have changed after completing the program.

Also, the mental health benefits were equal among participants who were overweight or obese, and those in a healthy weight range.

"This suggests a link between cooking confidence and satisfaction around cooking, and mental health benefits," Dr Rees said.

Who benefits most?

The study also revealed cooking remains a highly gendered task.

At the start of the program, 77 per cent of participants who identified as female claimed to be confident about cooking, compared to just 23 per cent of those who identified as male.

But at the end of the program, cooking confidence and cooking skills were equal across both counterparts.

"This change in confidence could see change to the household food environment by reducing the gender bias and leading to a gender balance in home cooking," Dr Rees said.

"This in turn may help to overcome some of the barriers presented by not knowing how to cook, such as easing the time constraints which can lead to readymade meals which are high in energy but low in nutritional value".

'How a 7-Week Food Literacy Program Affects Cooking Confidence and Mental Health: Findings of a Quasi-Experimental Controlled Intervention Trial' was published in Frontiers in Nutrition.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Oral Health Day 2022 —
World Oral Health Day 2022 — "Be Proud of Your Mouth"
World Sleep Day 2022 —
World Sleep Day 2022 — "Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World"
Root Canal Treatment
Root Canal Treatment
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Flowers And What They Mean To Us Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health Emotional Healing 

Recommended Reading
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Does Not Lose Its Health Benefits Even After Cooking
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Does Not Lose Its Health Benefits Even After Cooking
Does olive oil lose its health benefits when heated? No, cooking with extra virgin olive oil can ......
Burning Wood, Coal for Cooking Linked to Higher Risk of Eye Diseases
Burning Wood, Coal for Cooking Linked to Higher Risk of Eye Diseases
Cooking with coal or wood is linked to an elevated risk of eye diseases such as cataract, ......
Fatty Acids in Cooking Oil, Nuts Can Reduce Diabetes Risk
Fatty Acids in Cooking Oil, Nuts Can Reduce Diabetes Risk
Omega-6 fatty acids which are found in soybean and sunflower oils, nuts, reduce the risk of type 2 ....
Tips to Avoid Burns While Frying Your Turkey This Thanksgiving
Tips to Avoid Burns While Frying Your Turkey This Thanksgiving
Anyone and everyone can play a role in preventing burns and keeping loved ones safe during ......
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
Romantic movies can affect a child''s mental health both positively and negatively and therefore, cr...
Emotional Healing
Emotional Healing
Emotional healing is the ability to take proper control of painful thoughts, feelings and emotions. ...
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Me...
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Love plays a crucial role in our mental health. Love that comes from a friend, a partner, a sibling,...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)