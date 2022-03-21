About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 - 'We Decide'
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 — ‘We Decide’

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 21, 2022 at 12:37 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is celebrated on March 21st to acknowledge and support people who are suffering from Down syndrome
  • The day marks the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which is the cause of Down syndrome
  • The 2022 theme for WDSD is ‘We Decide’ which emphasizes fostering the affected individuals with their rights

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is celebrated on 21st of March annually to advocate awareness on Down syndrome and empower all those suffering from the disease.

What is Down Syndrome?

Down syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by the extra copy of chromosome 21 (trisomy 21). Although the exact mechanism of it is unclear, it is common worldwide affecting nearly 6,000 babies at birth annually.

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 — ‘We Decide’

The disorder has variable effects on cognition, physical characteristics, and overall health. However, early intervention programs with adequate health care access help in rehabilitating the affected individuals for a better quality of life.

History of WDSD

The initial observance of WDSD on March 21st was first marked in 2006. The United Nations General Assembly declared March 21 as WDSD in December 2011 and 2012 was marked as the first year for the annual celebration of WDSD.

The observance was marked on the 21st day of March (the 3rd month of the year) to emphasize the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which is the cause of Down syndrome.
The global day is also acknowledged by the World Health Organization (WHO). People all around the world with Down syndrome work together to organize and participate in raising a single global voice for advocating their rights.

The 2022 Theme

The theme for World Down Syndrome Day this year, 2022 is 'We Decide.' Bestowing one with their rights is the prime core of human principles.

Supported by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), this year's theme highlights the need for all the people affected with Down's syndrome to have full participation in life-related decision-making.

Significance of WDSD

The global event serves as an opportunity to educate the public on Down syndrome and its burden on the life of the sufferers.

This helps create equal empowerment in the community for all those affected with Down syndrome and thereby allows them with deserving participation in all their daily life activities.

The day also concentrates on raising funds for research on Down syndrome to formulate better management strategies for the condition.

Get Involved!

Define your support for this noble cause through various activities on WDSD.
  • You may donate to an online charity for Down syndrome or even promote an event by initiating participation on social media using hashtags #WDSD, and #WorldDownSyndromeDay.
  • Blue and/or yellow are designated colors of the cause on WDSD. You may wear something blue or yellow, decorate your office/school with blue and yellow or even share the theme-colored icing cupcakes in the neighborhood to denote participation.
  • One may also organize various events to support the cause such as hosting a walkathon, raffle, school fair, light up a landmark, or any fun events to benefit the affected individuals.
  • A support community "Inclusion Means" is also hosting a podcast on Down syndrome as its kick-off to its fifth season. The LIVE episode recording features DSRF Ambassadors Andrew Bingham, Jodi Klukas, and Chris Sayer along with a panel interview on Monday, March 21 at 2 pm PT. The event is available for download on 3/23/22.
Become a helping hand in spreading the word on Down syndrome this year and create a better powerful society for all.

"...I choose not to place "DIS," in my ability..." — Robert M. Hense

References:
  1. World Down Syndrome Day 2022 - (https://www.worlddownsyndromeday.org/)
  2. World Down Syndrome Day - (https://www.ds-int.org/listing/category/world-down-syndrome-day)
  3. World Down Syndrome Day: 21 March 2022 - (https://www.un.org/development/desa/disabilities/news/news/world-down-syndrome-day-21-march-2022.html)
  4. World Down Syndrome Day 2022 - (https://www.dsrf.org/events/events-calendar/world-down-syndrome-day-2022)


Source: Medindia
More News on:
Down Syndrome 

