World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022 — ‘We Decide’

You may donate to an online charity for Down syndrome or even promote an event by initiating participation on social media using hashtags #WDSD, and #WorldDownSyndromeDay.

Blue and/or yellow are designated colors of the cause on WDSD. You may wear something blue or yellow, decorate your office/school with blue and yellow or even share the theme-colored icing cupcakes in the neighborhood to denote participation.

One may also organize various events to support the cause such as hosting a walkathon, raffle, school fair, light up a landmark, or any fun events to benefit the affected individuals.

A support community "Inclusion Means" is also hosting a podcast on Down syndrome as its kick-off to its fifth season. The LIVE episode recording features DSRF Ambassadors Andrew Bingham, Jodi Klukas, and Chris Sayer along with a panel interview on Monday, March 21 at 2 pm PT. The event is available for download on 3/23/22.

The theme for World Down Syndrome Day this year, 2022 is focused on inclusion and rights. Bestowing one with their rights is the prime core of human principles. Supported by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), this year's observance emphasizes advocacy for the rights of people with Down syndrome. The global event serves as an opportunity to educate the public on Down syndrome and its burden on the life of the sufferers. This helps create awareness and thereby allows them with deserving participation in all their daily life activities. The day also concentrates on raising funds for research on Down syndrome to formulate better management strategies for the condition. Define your support for this noble cause through various activities on WDSD. Become a helping hand in spreading the word on Down syndrome this year and create a better powerful society for all.