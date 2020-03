World Down Syndrome Day: Act Collectively – Don’t Leave Anyone Behind

Theme for the 2020 World Down Syndrome Day

Interestingly, the date (21st March) for World Down Syndrome Day was selected as it is the 21st day of the 3rd month, which signifies the unique triplication (trisomy) of chromosome 21, which is responsible for Down syndrome.The theme for the 2020 World Down Syndrome Day is 'We Decide', which highlights that all people with Down syndrome should be allowed to participate in the decision-making process that concerns their own health and wellbeing. This theme is inspired by the UN's Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), which promotes effective and meaningful participation as an essential component of the principles of human rights activism. Down syndrome - also known as trisomy 21 - is a genetic disorder that occurs due to the presence of 3 copies of chromosome 21. Thus, whereas a normal person has 46 chromosomes, Down syndrome patients have 47 chromosomes. This abnormal number of chromosomes is responsible for differences in appearance, learning abilities, physical characteristics, and health of these patients compared to normal healthy individuals.Down syndrome is named after the British physician Dr. John Langdon Haydon Down, who was the first to describe this genetic condition in 1862. This genetic condition affects people of all races, ethnicities and economic strata. A Down syndrome child can be born to mothers of any age, although the risk generally increases with age. For example, a 35-year-old woman has a 1 in 350 chance of conceiving a Down syndrome baby , while in case of a 40-year-old woman, the chance increases to 1 in 100.Some of the major characteristics of Down syndrome patients include the following:In the case of people with Down syndrome, some of the areas of life that are likely to be affected include the following:In order to improve the quality of life of people with Down syndrome, especially children, it is very important that their healthcare needs are adequately met. This will enable them to mix with mainstream society and attain their full potential. Some of the ways to improve the quality of life of children with Down syndrome include the following:RBSK is a very important child health initiative by the Government of India, which falls under the National Health Mission (NHM). The major objective of RBSK is early detection and early intervention in infants and children from birth to 18 years of age. The program aims to cover 30 selected health conditions, one of which being Down syndrome. The program focuses on 4 main diagnostic areas, aptly termed as the 4 'D's:It is evident that access to adequate healthcare, early intervention programs and inclusive education will go a long way to promote the physical and mental wellbeing of people with Down syndrome. In fact, it is encouraging to know that due to advancements in medical science, people with Down syndrome are living longer and healthier lives.Source: Medindia