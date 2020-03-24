World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated around the globe on 21st March every year. It was established by Down Syndrome International (DSi) in 2006. In 2011, DSi proposed that 21st March should be celebrated as World Down Syndrome Day and the date should be incorporated into the United Nation's (UN) calendar of global health awareness days. Since 2012, the UN has been officially observing World Down Syndrome Day on 21st March. On this day, everyone across the world celebrates the lives, abilities and accomplishments of people living with Down syndrome.

World Down Syndrome Day: Act Collectively – Don’t Leave Anyone Behind

