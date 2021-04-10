About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
Advertisement

Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 4, 2021 at 5:38 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Flossing is a must for good oral hygiene but many people are not aware of this practice
  • While regular brushing can clean only three sides of teeth, flossing can remove food particles and bacteria stuck between teeth
  • Flossing helps reduce the spread of potential infection in mouth to brain cells

Oral hygiene practices such as flossing may prevent cognitive decline, according to a recent meta-analysis of studies published in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association.

The research team analyzed 14 studies, which included 34,074 participants and 4,689 cases with diminished cognitive function to know the association between tooth loss and cognitive impairment.

Advertisement

Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline

They found people with more tooth loss had a 1.48 times higher risk of cognitive impairment and 1.28 times increased risk of dementia.

The analysis also showed that each additional missing tooth was associated with a 1.4% increased risk of cognitive impairment. Moreover, adults with tooth loss were more likely to have cognitive decline if they did not have dentures.
Advertisement

"Given the staggering number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and dementia each year, and the opportunity to improve oral health across the lifespan, it's important to gain a deeper understanding of the connection between poor oral health and cognitive decline," said Bei Wu, a professor in global health at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing and the senior study author, in a statement.

Oral Health and Cognitive Well-Being Link

Poor oral health causes tooth decay and it eventually results in loss of a tooth. Tooth loss makes it impossible for a person to chew the food properly and extract all the nutrients. No nutrients in the body mean no food for the brain as well, which further leads to cognitive impairment.

The bacteria that cause gum disease can move from the mouth to the brain. Once they reach the brain, the bacteria release substances that can destroy nerve cells, which in turn can lead to memory loss, and compromised cognitive health.

Importance of Flossing

Flossing is a must for good oral hygiene. Dentists across the world recommend it at least once a day to maintain oral hygiene but many people are not aware of this practice.

According to a survey by the American Dental Association (ADA), only 16 percent of adults floss their teeth. In India, the situation is much worse.

Teeth have five sides. While brushing only three of these sides are cleaned. Whereas flossing removes food particles and bacteria present between teeth.

It is a simple oral hygiene measure that helps in preventing tooth decay and gum diseases. Healthy gums in turn prevent the loss of brain cells and even memory.

Flossing can also help to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle, as flossing after eating will make you less tempted to snack.

Right Way to Floss

It is important to spread awareness about maintaining oral hygiene and including flossing as a part of the daily dental hygiene routine.

Making flossing a part of the daily routine is not enough for oral health but one should know the right way to do flossing.

Most people floss up and down since this seems to be the right way to get food particles out from between teeth. But this will not reach the sides of teeth and the area below the gumline where sticky deposits can accumulate.

Here's how to do proper flossing:
  • Hold about 18 inches long string of floss tightly between fingers or wind one end between the middle finger and the same finger of the opposite hand.
  • With your index fingers, guide the floss to the space in between two teeth.
  • Use a zig-zag motion while doing so.
  • Avoid touching it close to your gums.
  • Wrap the floss around the side of the tooth.
  • Slide it up and down against the tooth surface and under the gumline.
  • Repeat this motion with all your teeth.
Considering the benefits of flossing and its impact on brain function, it is important to understand that maintaining good oral health can help in preserving cognitive function.

Reference:
  1. Cognitive Decline and Oral Health in Middle-aged Adults in the ARIC Study - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3744272/)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT) Demonstrates No Link With D...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT) Demonstrates no Link with Dementia Risk
Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT) Demonstrates no Link with Dementia Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Quiz on Dental Care Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children 

Recommended Reading
Does Oral Health Affect Your Heart?
Does Oral Health Affect Your Heart?
Oral health has been noted as the key factor before and after experiencing heart diseases. ......
Dental Nutraceuticals Help Improve Oral Health During COVID-19
Dental Nutraceuticals Help Improve Oral Health During COVID-19
The use of oral health supplements or dental nutraceuticals help improve dental hygiene in COVID-19 ...
Good Oral Hygiene Helps Reduce COVID-19 Severity
Good Oral Hygiene Helps Reduce COVID-19 Severity
Simple oral hygiene measures could reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission from the mouth to ......
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Good oral hygiene is the to healthy teeth during old age. Correct brushing techniques and regular .....
Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children
Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children
Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we use...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close