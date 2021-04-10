Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline

- Flossing is a must for good oral hygiene but many people are not aware of this practice
- While regular brushing can clean only three sides of teeth, flossing can remove food particles and bacteria stuck between teeth
- Flossing helps reduce the spread of potential infection in mouth to brain cells
Oral hygiene practices such as flossing may prevent cognitive decline, according to a recent meta-analysis of studies published in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association.
The research team analyzed 14 studies, which included 34,074 participants and 4,689 cases with diminished cognitive function to know the association between tooth loss and cognitive impairment.
They found people with more tooth loss had a 1.48 times higher risk of cognitive impairment and 1.28 times increased risk of dementia.
"Given the staggering number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and dementia each year, and the opportunity to improve oral health across the lifespan, it's important to gain a deeper understanding of the connection between poor oral health and cognitive decline," said Bei Wu, a professor in global health at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing and the senior study author, in a statement.
Oral Health and Cognitive Well-Being LinkPoor oral health causes tooth decay and it eventually results in loss of a tooth. Tooth loss makes it impossible for a person to chew the food properly and extract all the nutrients. No nutrients in the body mean no food for the brain as well, which further leads to cognitive impairment.
The bacteria that cause gum disease can move from the mouth to the brain. Once they reach the brain, the bacteria release substances that can destroy nerve cells, which in turn can lead to memory loss, and compromised cognitive health.
Importance of FlossingFlossing is a must for good oral hygiene. Dentists across the world recommend it at least once a day to maintain oral hygiene but many people are not aware of this practice.
According to a survey by the American Dental Association (ADA), only 16 percent of adults floss their teeth. In India, the situation is much worse.
Teeth have five sides. While brushing only three of these sides are cleaned. Whereas flossing removes food particles and bacteria present between teeth.
It is a simple oral hygiene measure that helps in preventing tooth decay and gum diseases. Healthy gums in turn prevent the loss of brain cells and even memory.
Flossing can also help to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle, as flossing after eating will make you less tempted to snack.
Right Way to FlossIt is important to spread awareness about maintaining oral hygiene and including flossing as a part of the daily dental hygiene routine.
Making flossing a part of the daily routine is not enough for oral health but one should know the right way to do flossing.
Most people floss up and down since this seems to be the right way to get food particles out from between teeth. But this will not reach the sides of teeth and the area below the gumline where sticky deposits can accumulate.
Here's how to do proper flossing:
- Hold about 18 inches long string of floss tightly between fingers or wind one end between the middle finger and the same finger of the opposite hand.
- With your index fingers, guide the floss to the space in between two teeth.
- Use a zig-zag motion while doing so.
- Avoid touching it close to your gums.
- Wrap the floss around the side of the tooth.
- Slide it up and down against the tooth surface and under the gumline.
- Repeat this motion with all your teeth.
Source: Medindia