Music may Help Older Adults With Cognitive Impairment

In older adults with mild cognitive impairment or dementia, active music-making can provide cognitive benefits and also improve their quality of life and mood, says study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.



The analysis included nine studies with a total of 495 participants. The authors noted that music-based interventions could potentially provide millions of older adults with critical support for their cognitive, emotional, and social well-being.



"We are excited to see these results because participating in music, like singing in a choir or playing in a drum circle, is a safe, engaging activity that our research demonstrates can support cognition at a critical time for older adults facing cognitive decline," said lead author Jennie L. Dorris, MM, of the University of Pittsburgh.



‘Music improves mood in older adults with cognitive impairment or dementia.’

Source: Eurekalert "We are excited to see these results because participating in music, like singing in a choir or playing in a drum circle, is a safe, engaging activity that our research demonstrates can support cognition at a critical time for older adults facing cognitive decline," said lead author Jennie L. Dorris, MM, of the University of Pittsburgh.

Recommended Reading Dementia Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options. READ MORE Music and Fitness / Effects of Music on Exercise In a fitness program, music has a favourable impact on the energy, physical performance (psychophysiology), and emotions (psychology) of an individual. The tempo influences the rate of physical activity. READ MORE Test Your Knowledge on Dementia Dementia is a leading cause of disability in older people. It is a condition where brain cells are permanently damaged or functionally impaired. Till 2015, about 47.5 million people suffer from dementia across the globe. There are various conditions ... READ MORE Dementia Risk Calculator Dementia Risk Calculator is a tool to find out the risk of dementia among people over the age of 65.It also provides diet tips on Dementia. READ MORE Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body What is the idea behind music as a healing therapy? The position of Indian classical music in this genre of healing, though proven through the ages, has not been written about as much as it ought to. READ MORE