How Reminders Make a Difference in Older Adults

by Swethapriya Sampath on Oct 25 2024 4:10 PM

Setting reminders can improve prospective memory in older adults, aiding independence and cognitive function. Reminders can overcome memory decline.

Setting reminders can help elderly people overcome memory issues. A new study from UT Arlington has addressed the cognitive challenges faced by older adults (1 Trusted Source
Reminders eliminate age-related declines in prospective memory

Go to source).
Prospective memory is the ability to remember future tasks like taking medications or commitments. It is important for our daily life and does not require others' help. As people get old, prospective memory can keep them independent and do their work.

How Reminders Improve Memory for Older Adults

Hunter Ball, an associate professor of psychology at UT Arlington and lead author of the study explained, "Prospective memory is vital for everyday living, and forgetting these kinds of tasks can have serious consequences."

Conducted with psychologists at UTA and Arizona State University, the study involved two experiments that tested prospective memory performance in younger and older adults under varying conditions with or without the aid of reminders. Participants were asked to remember specific tasks while completing ongoing activities, and their performance was measured in both high-load (more items to remember) and low-load conditions (fewer items to remember).

In the first experiment, participants were given specific tasks to remember, such as responding to certain words, and some were provided with reminders displayed on-screen. The results showed no significant age-related decline in prospective memory without reminders under low load, but under high load, both younger and older adults benefitted equally from using reminders. This suggests that reminders can help reduce cognitive strain by making memory retrieval less reliant on internal memory processes.

The second experiment introduced more complex, nonspecific tasks that required participants to recognize categories, such as animals or fruits, rather than specific words. Older adults experienced more difficulties in remembering these nonspecific tasks under a high memory load without reminders, but these age-related performance gaps were eliminated when reminders were available. This finding was critical as it highlighted the potential for reminders to counteract the deficits associated with more cognitively demanding tasks that typically strain older adults' memories.

Reminders Boost Daily Memory in Older Adults

Ball and his colleagues suggest that the effectiveness of reminders for older adults stems from their increased tendency to check reminders more frequently when faced with high cognitive demands. This compensatory behavior likely helps older adults manage tasks that would otherwise be too taxing on their internal memory resources.

The study’s implications extend beyond the laboratory, as prospective memory is a crucial cognitive function in real-life settings. As the population ages, finding practical solutions to memory problems is becoming increasingly important. The authors highlight that digital tools like smartphone apps, personal assistants like Amazon Alexa, or even simple reminder notes can serve as valuable aids for older adults in managing their daily tasks effectively and maintaining their independence.

“This new study demonstrates that cognitive offloading, specifically using reminders like cell phone calendars, can effectively mitigate these declines,” said Ball. “While our study was conducted in a controlled setting, these findings can easily be applied in real-world environments as a way to provide an easy and effective way to alleviate the burden of prospective memory challenges in older adults.”

Reference:
  1. Reminders eliminate age-related declines in prospective memory - (https://psycnet.apa.org/doiLanding?doi=10.1037%2Fpag0000844)


Source-Eurekalert


