Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by Two US Scientists

The warmth of the sun or the hug from a loved one is almost a universal experience that every individual encounter. However, exploring the mechanism behind this survival process adds enigmas of mystery to the scientific world.



The mystery has been finally decoded! The US scientists - David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian share the Nobel prize 2021 in Medicine or Physiology for discovering the mechanism behind sensing touch and temperature.



Body Sensations

The human body comprises five special senses to decode the information of the environment. Among the various senses, the basic tactile senses of the body -