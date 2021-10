Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by Two US Scientists

Advertisement

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2021 - (https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/2021/summary/) Nobel Prize awarded to U.S. scientists for research on how we sense of heat and touch - (https://www.npr.org/2021/10/04/1043145247/nobel-prize-awarded-to-u-s-scientists-for-research-on-how-we-sense-of-heat-and-t)

The award emanates with total prize money worth 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1,143,000).David Julius is a professor and theHe was born in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, New York in 1955. He holds the Morris Herzstein Chair in Molecular Biology and Medicine. He is also a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the American Academy of Arts and Science. His major work focus is on the molecular mechanisms of touch and pain senses Ardem Patapoutian is aHe was born in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1967, the youngest of three children in his family, and was later relocated to Los Angeles, US after being captured by armed militants. He studied at UCLA, where he fell in love with molecular biology.David Julius used a compound from chili peppers - the pungent(cells that act as sensors) responsible for responding to heat in the nerve endings of the skin. Whereas, Ardem Patapoutian utilizedin the internal organs and skin.says Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee and Nobel Assembly, who announced this year's winners.The breakthrough discovery on these mechanical stimuli of heat, and cold adds a vastand its interplay in the environment.Capsaicin has been known toHowever, what makes the compound exert such sensations was discovered by Julius. The team explored the millions of DNA fragments in the sensory neurons that react to sensory stimuli like heat, touch, and pain.It was found that a single gene encoded a novel protein (ion channel protein) that makes the cells sensitive to capsaicin or creates the ability to respond to heat.This capsaicin receptor wasthat was also activated at specific temperatures that are perceived as painful. The finding on the novel TRPV1 receptor helped unravel added receptors involved in the sensation of temperature.The scientists - Julius and Patapoutian had worked independently to identify anotherThis was done using the chemical substance menthol.Further to this, a range of temperature sensing receptors was identified. Patapoutian was later set to further explore the receptors that were triggered by mechanical stimuli like touch.It was found that(from the Greek word for pressure - í; píesi) were responsible for decoding pressure changes on cells and were expressed in higher levels in sensory neurons.Subsequent work established the clear role of the(sense of body position and motion).The revolutionary discoveries onthereby earned the honor ofScientific innovation helps one to conclude our understanding of how vital sensations like heat, cold, and touch are perceived by the brain to alert us from potential dangers and help cope with our environment.The work of Patapoutian and Julius has thereby explained theas per the Nobel committee.The decoded knowledge may also allow the research community to formulateThis would further evolve the era of pain management in the medical community, thereby benefiting millions of sufferers.Source: Medindia