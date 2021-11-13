Highlights: Exposure to stress both inside the womb and following birth can affect the tooth formation

This results in increased thickness of growth markers called neonatal lines within the tooth

Identifying these lines as early as possible can prevent the onset of mental health disorders in children

The thickness of growth markers in baby teeth may help identify children at risk for depression and other mental health disorders later in life, according to a new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).



The study findings are published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

This new study will develop a much-needed tool for identifying children who have been exposed to stressful situations in the early life period, which is responsible for one-third of all mental health disorders

‘The thickness of the neonatal line present within an infant’s newly erupted teeth may be associated with risk factors for mental health disorders.’

Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life