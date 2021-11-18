Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk

- Prostate cancer is the most common cancer for men that occurs due to diet-related factors
- Prostate cancer risk is high in men with high dairy intake
- Whereas eating more plant-based foods is shown to protect prostate health
The risk of prostate cancer is doubled in men with high dairy intake, whereas eating more plant-based foods can lower prostate cancer risk and its recurrence, according to research published in the journal Epidemiological Reviews.
Prostate CancerProstate cancer is the second most common cancer for men after lung cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related death that affects over 10 million men worldwide and accounted for 34,130 deaths in the US in 2021.
Black men are 1.7 times more likely to have prostate cancer and 2 times more likely to die from prostate cancer than white men.
This occurs due to a combination of factors, including genetics, environmental factors, diet, other lifestyle choices, and issues related to access to healthcare and the disparities in health outcomes.
Dairy is Deadly for Prostate CancerResearch has shown that men who consume a lot of dairy products are more likely to develop prostate cancer than men who don't. Researchers have suggested the strong associations between dairy intake and prostate cancer could be due to milk's fat, calcium, and hormone levels.
vitamin D > In addition, research also reveals that dairy consumption following the diagnosis of prostate cancer may increase the risk of death.
A combined analysis of 32 observational studies published in 2015 found that for every 400 grams of dairy consumed there was a 7 percent increased risk of developing prostate cancer, and this risk applied to both milk and cheese.
Another research found that the risk of prostate cancer in men consuming more milk (almost one serving every day) was 37 percent higher compared to men consuming the least (defined as those who seldom had dairy, or once or twice a month).
Another Risk FactorConsuming dairy products can increase the risk of prostate cancer, but the risk goes up in overweight men.
This happens because IGF-1 [insulin-like growth factor 1] stimulates cells to grow and is associated with an increased risk of cancer. Too much fat in the body also increases inflammation and growth hormone levels that drive cancer growth.
Swap to SoyThe best alternative for dairy products are fortified soy drinks and foods such as tofu, soy milk since studies show consumption of soy foods has been associated with a lower risk of prostate cancer.
One study that examined the impact of soy intake on prostate cancer progress shows a significant decrease in the prostate-specific antigen level compared to the control group.
Soy foods are associated with many health benefits, including lower cholesterol, better kidney, and bone health. In the case of diagnosed with prostate cancer, it may not be too late to see the positive impacts of soy foods.
Diet to Support Prostate HealthSeveral studies have shown that eating more plant-based foods can protect prostate health. Lycopene is the antioxidant present in fruits and vegetables that gives them a red color, is associated with a lower risk of prostate cancer. They also reduce the chances of dying from prostate cancer.
Other cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, kale, cabbage, and Brussel sprouts are also beneficial for prostate cancer prevention.
One study showed that men with prostate cancer who consumed more cruciferous vegetables had a 50 percent lower chance of cancer progressing than those men who ate the least.
A more recent study also demonstrated that a compound in cruciferous vegetables can activate genes that are implicated in suppressing the growth of prostate cancer cells.
Other Ways to Reduce Prostate Cancer Risk
- Stay active and maintain a healthy weight.
- Avoid processed foods and red meat.
- Avoid smoking and limit alcohol intake.
- Regular prostate screenings are important for prevention and early detection.
November month is dedicated to men's health issues as part of a movement called Movember. During this awareness campaign, educate men about the connection between dairy and prostate cancer and make plant-based foods are part of a regular diet.
Source: Medindia