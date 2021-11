Women’s Menstrual Cycles Disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic and Reproductive Health: The Study

Mental Health and Menstrual Cycle

First of a Kind

Support to Women

While sleep disturbance is related to infertility and increased belly fat is associated with menstrual dysfunction, together, these factors may compromise the menstrual cycles in women.The study investigated the pandemic effect on reproductive health in April 2021 through a survey from 1,300 women.The survey included standard measures ofDisturbances in menstrual cycles included painful or heavy periods, irregular or missed periods, and pre-menstrual symptoms worsened pre-menstrual symptoms by 64%, and reduced sex drive by 54% since the start of the pandemic.In addition, the participants (women of reproductive age) also reported almost aas compared to their pre-pandemic levels.These increased planes of mental distress along with poor sleep were interrelated with menstrual cycle disturbances as stated by the participants.says Dr. Michelle Maher who was a part of the research team.The present study for theamong the women, alongside heightened psychological distress, and poor sleep.The findings thereby warrant additional medical and psychological support for affected women. However, further studies are essential to explore the longer-term impact of the pandemic on female reproductive health for guidance to future health policy and practices.says Dr. Maher.To govern and recognize the further progress ofthe study team anticipates conducting these surveys at 6-month intervals.The survey also plans to extend its coverage on further objective measurements of weight, blood pressure, sex hormone levels, and ovulation from the participating women.says Dr. Maher.Source: Medindia