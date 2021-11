Ideal Sleep Timing to Curtail the Risk of Heart Diseases

Advertisement

Sleep and Heart Health

Study Design

Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Risk of Late Sleep

Late-onset sleep at midnight or later was associated with a 25% greater risk of cardiovascular disease

Sleep onset between 11:00 to 11:59 pm was associated with a 12% greater risk

In addition, among those falling asleep before 10:00 pm, there was a 24% elevated risk

The association was even stronger in women, with only sleep onset before 10:00 pm remaining significant for men.

Sex-Associated Differences

Facts on Heart Attack

Heart diseases are the leading cause of death for most people in the United States.

One in every six deaths from cardiovascular disease was due to stroke in 2018.

Heart attacks are silent (the person is not aware of it) in every 1 in 5 individuals.

Every 40 seconds, someone has a heart attack, and every 4 minutes in the United States.

This subsequently reduces the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes , high blood pressure, heart diseases, stroke , and kidney diseases.Disrupting this clock might bring all the process to a halt including cardiovascular health Various studies have explored the association between the duration of sleep and cardiovascular disease However, the link between sleep timing and heart disease remains underexplored. The present study thus studied this relationship between objectively measured sleep onset (rather than self-reported) in adults.A large sample size of 88,026 adults from the UK Biobank was enrolled between 2006 and 2010 for the study. The average age of the participants was 61 years (43 to 79 years), with 58% of them being women.The team used a wrist-worn accelerometer to collect the data on sleep onset and waking up time over seven days. Other details related to their lifestyle, demographics, health, and physical assessments were obtained.The participants were further followed up to screen for any new diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases like heart failure , heart attack, chronic ischemic heart disease, transient ischemic attack , and stroke.It was found that nearlyduring the follow-up of 5.7 years.However, its incidence wasand highest among those with sleep times at midnight or later.The participants were further adjusted for age, sex, smoking status, diabetes, blood cholesterol, body mass index , blood pressure, sleep duration, sleep irregularity (varied sleep and awake times), self-reported chronotype (early bird or night owl), and socioeconomic status to derive link between sleep onset and cardiovascular events.When compared to participants who went to sleep onset from 10:00 to 10:59 pm, the following was found:says Dr. Plans.The study team stated that the exact reason for a stronger relationship between sleep onset and cardiovascular disease in women was not clear.says Dr. Plans.The study further states that although there was nogood sleep was strongly linked to better health.Further validation through future studies may thereby help reinforce the benefits of basic sleep hygiene and timing as a low-cost intervention to reduce the risk of heart diseases Source: Medindia