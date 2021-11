First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19

Advertisement

Mechanism of the Drug

Evidence from Clinical Trials

How to Use?

Revolutionary Drug Formulation

Roll out of the Drug

Cost to be Anticipated

England's deputy chief medical officer, Prof Jonathan Van-Tam warns of "some "hard months to come" in the pandemic. He further added that while COVID cases appeared to have stabilised, deaths were rising and there were signs infections were starting to "penetrate" older age groups".Hence, bearing in mind the constant struggle faced by the UK to contain the alarming infection rate, the drug wasThe drugThis allows the introduction of errors into its genetic code, thereby preventing further multiplication.As the virus ceases to multiply, theand thereby reducing the disease severity. Following this phenomenal discovery, Merck supposed that the treatment should likewise hold the efficacy even against new variants of the virus in the future.The clinical trials of molnupiravir have been conducted previously in 775 COVID-19 patients. It was found thatas compared to 14.1% of patients with placebo or dummy pills.In addition, there was no death among the molnupiravir group when compared to eight deaths from COVID-19 under the placebo in the trial. However, the trial results are yet to be peer-reviewed and were published in a press release. Moreover, other study data propose thatThe drug requires immediate initiation. Further late-stage trials are yet to be conducted to authenticate the use of the drug for preventing infection.says Prof Penny Ward, from King's College London, who was not involved in the study.Molnupiravir is authorized for treatment -This includes patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 with at least one risk factor like diabetes obesity , advanced age, or heart disease, for developing severity of infection.Further to this, the MHRA recommends initiation of the drug within five days after the onset of symptoms and immediatelyafter a positive COVID-19 test for its benefits.Merck also intends to extend the manufacturing licenses for surplus supply through generic drugmakers.says MHRA chief June Raine in a statement.The treatment was afor the most frail and immunosuppressed.says Health Secretary Sajid Javid.Other companies (apart from Merck) have also reported being working on similar treatments for COVID-19. The US rival of Merck's - Pfizer has also joined the race by initiating the trials of two different antiviral tablets, while Roche - another Swiss company is operational on a similar medication.The first delivery of the drug is predicted in November following which 480,000 courses are confirmed for purchase by the UK. The drug is to be branded as Lagevrio in Britain.The drug is planned to beinitially through a national study for reinforcing the added efficacy of the drug.However, it is uncertain as to how the NHS plans to distribute the drug so quickly. Sources anticipate the initial supplies to some care homes for elderly or vulnerable patients.Although the UK government has not disclosed the cost for its initial contract of 480,000 courses of molnupiravir, US authorities have made an advance purchase of 1.7 million courses. That is roughly $1.2 billion, or $700 (£513) cost for each patient.The purchase agreements have also been addressed by other countries like Australia, Singapore, and South Korea.Merck affirmed that it was foreseeing to formulate 10 million treatment courses by the year-end and a minimum of 20 million sets to be produced in 2022. Before the market opened, the shares of the US-based drugmakers escalated upSource: Medindia