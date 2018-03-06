You probably don’t realize your fatigue, disturbed sleep cycle, migraine or your sudden chills can be symptoms of hormonal imbalance. To understand the connection, you need to get a clear idea of what hormones are, the different types of hormones and how they help to keep the body systems functioning efficiently.



Hormones are chemicals secreted by the endocrine glands and regulate almost all the important functions of the body.





Major Endocrine Glands and Their Secretions

Endocrine gland Hormone secreted/Functions Pituitary gland(master gland that controls the other glands) Oxytocin, Antidiuretic hormone, Growth hormone, Prolactin, Thyroid stimulating hormone, Adrenocorticotropic hormone, Luteinizing hormone, Follicle stimulating hormone Pineal gland (brain) Melatonin (concerned with diurnal rhythm) – sleep and wake cycle Thyroid gland (neck) Thyroid hormone (basal metabolism and activity) Parathyroid gland (neck) Parathormone (calcium metabolism) Pancreas Insulin (glucose utilization, conversion of excess glucose to fat) Adrenal cortex (superior to the kidneys) Aldosterone, cortisol (response to stress, anti-inflammatory effect, metabolism of carbohydrate, protein and fat), maintenance of salt and water balance Ovary (female gonad) Estrogen and progesterone (female sexual characteristics and reproduction) Testes (male gonad) Testosterone (androgen) (male sexual characteristics and reproduction)

What are the Causes/Risk Factors of Hormonal Imbalance?

Genetics – occurrence of specific gene alterations that increase the risk

Obesity – one of the main causes of hormonal imbalance

Tumors of endocrine glands or other organs that secrete hormones – due to the tumor your endocrine glands begin to malfunction

Lack of exercise and sedentary lifestyle

Stress – affects adrenal hormone secretion often with serious consequences

Refined food products - Sugars, food colors and preservatives directly impact hormonal balance, including the major hormone insulin

High levels of inflammation in body caused by poor diet and sedentary lifestyle

Food allergies, lack of good probiotic bacteria

Use of oral contraceptives – containing estrogen and progesterone combination

Radiation and chemotherapy for cancers

Autoimmunity – body produces antibodies that damage and destroy the endocrine gland, for example. autoimmune thyroiditis

Inorganic animal products such as dairy products

Toxins in daily use - cosmetics, skin creams, plastics, Teflon-type coatings, clothing dyes, cleaning products

What are the Signs and Symptoms of Hormonal Imbalance?

Group Clinical features Both sexes Tiredness and fatigue

Weight loss or gain

Non-specific muscle and joint pains

Anxiety, depression, irritability

Change in appetite – increase or decrease

Change in bowel habit

Excessive urination and thirst

Decreased sex drive

Infertility

Skin and eye changes

Poor immunity and repeated infections Women(ovarian insufficiency) Menstrual irregularities

Severe acne on face and body

PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome)

Painful sex

Growth of hair on face (hirsutism)

Darkening of skin

Vaginal dryness

Weak and brittle bones

Hot flushes Men(hypogonadism) Loss of muscle mass

Decreased sex drive

Loss of bone density and weak bones prone to fracture

Breast enlargement and tenderness

Erectile dysfunction Boys(at pubertal age) No beard growth

Sparse hair growth

Voice does not deepen at puberty

Penile growth is impaired

Breast development Girls(pubertal age) Periods do not start

Breasts do not develop

How do you Diagnose Hormonal Imbalance?

Girl who fails to develop sexual characteristics (e.g. breast development, menses in girls)

Boys who do not develop hair growth in body and face, absence of deepening of voice, lack of muscle mass, impaired growth of penis at adolescence

Men and women with fertility issues

Any of the aforementioned clinical features

Levels of most hormones can be detected in the blood. A blood test may be requested to check thyroid, estrogen, testosterone, and cortisol levels .

. Additional blood tests as appropriate such as blood sugar levels, serum electrolytes, serum calcium levels and autoantibodies (to rule out autoimmune disease) may be performed to confirm the diagnosis.

How do you Treat Hormonal Imbalance?

Condition Possible Treatments Thyroid overactivity (hyper) Antithyroid medication, radioactive iodine, surgery if appropriate Thyroid underactivity (hypo) Thyroid hormone replacement Diabetes mellitus Diet and exercise, insulin, oral anti-diabetic agents Adrenal cortexinsufficiency - aldosterone Fludrocortisone acetate to maintain salt and water balance Cortisol excess (Cushing syndrome) Ketoconazole, aminoglutethimide and metyrapone, surgery, radiotherapy Adrenal medulla growth and excess hormone production - pheochromocytoma Surgery, radiotherapy Parathormone excess Surgery, medications such as Calcimimetics, hormone replacement, bisphosphonates Menopausal symptoms Estrogen therapy, vaginal estrogen, Female infertility/PCOS Oral contraceptive pills to regulate periods, anti-androgen therapy to reduce acne, excess facial hair Male hypogonadism Testosterone replacement as appropriate Pituitary tumor with excess hormone Surgery

How do you Prevent Hormonal Imbalance?

Eat a healthy anti-inflammatory diet. Include fresh, organic, unrefined food

Replace carbohydrates in diet with healthy fats e.g. nuts, coconut oil, avocado, fresh salmon

Avoid oils high in omega-6 fats e.g. sunflower oil, corn oil, peanut oil

Exercise and walk regularly and maintain a healthy weight

Reduce stress levels by practising breathing exercises, meditation and maintain healthy emotional balance

Use cosmetics containing natural oils such as coconut oil, shea butter, castor oil; avoid body care products containing harmful chemicals such as DEA, parabens, propylene glycol and sodium lauryl sulfate

Consider supplements that balance hormones such as evening primrose oil, vitamin D, probiotics, bone broth

Avoid synthetic hormone supplements as they have several undesirable effects

Get a good night’s sleep

Spend time outdoors and with friends and family

Adaptogen herbs are a special class of healing herbs that promote hormone balance, enhance immunity and protect the body from a wide variety of diseases and harmful effects of excess stress. These include holy basil (tulsi), aswagandha, rhodiola and medicinal mushrooms

are glands (organs that secrete chemicals) of the endocrine system thatrather than through a duct. They are therefore also referred to asin contrast tolike the salivary glands, sweat glands and the prostate gland for instance, which release their secretions into ducts that carry them to the site of action.Hormones are critical to life function. Without hormones, we really cannot survive since they control most aspects of all our bodily functions. For example, without hormones a, a man cannot impregnate a woman, aattain adolescence (puberty) or reach adulthood. Without hormones, we, wewe eat, we cannot appropriately. The list is endless.Any alteration in the level of any of these hormones resulting in eithercan cause serious disruption in the various metabolic functions essential for optimal health. This imbalance can manifest in several ways depending on the gland involved and the type of metabolic disturbances.The major glands of the endocrine system include thegland,gland,glandandglands.Several factors can result in hormonal imbalance. Majority of the causes include the following:The symptoms of hormonal imbalance vary depending on the gland affected and may often be non-specific and develop gradually. Given below are some cardinal signs and symptoms that can occur in both men and women, only men, only women and children. The list is by no means exhaustive.Hormonal imbalance may not be easy to diagnose because the clinical features may be vague and non-specific, yet troublesome and disrupt one’s daily routine and function. If you have any of the clinical features described above, consult your family doctor or GP who may refer you to an endocrine specialist (endocrinologist) for further evaluation.The endocrinologist will take a detailed history and do a thorough physical examination and based on clinical suspicion may recommend certain testsAn ultrasound uses sound waves to image the various organs of the body. Diseases of the uterus, ovaries, testicles, thyroid, or pituitary gland can be diagnosed by ultrasound testing.In women with infertility issues, an internal pelvic examination may be necessary to feel for any abnormal lumps or cystic lesions.CT (computerized tomography) and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) may be done as appropriate to give more detailed information about disease conditions of the endocrine gland.Miscellaneous tests such as thyroid scan, sperm count in men with infertility, biopsy of any suspicious looking mass or area in the endocrine gland to rule out cancer or other pathology.Treatment of hormonal imbalance depends on the cause.As the adage goes, “prevention is better than cure”. Medical treatment of hormonal imbalances is associated with many side effects. The following measures may prevent or at least partly reduce the development of hormonal imbalance