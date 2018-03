List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Birth Control Pills . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Birth Control Pills

Drospirenone and Estradiol Drospirenone and Estradiol is a combination of 2 hormones (estrogen and progestin), prescribed for preventing pregnancy. It is also used for treating irregular and painful (dysmenorrhea) periods, to decrease blood loss and ovarian cysts. Trade Names :

Estrogen and Progestin - Oral Contraceptives Estrogen and Progestin - Oral Contraceptives contains two female sex hormones. Various combinations of these hormones are referred to as oral contraceptives or birth-control pills. They prevent the release of eggs from ovaries and thus prevent pregnancy. Birth-control pills are more effective than any other method of contraception.

Levonorgestrel Levonorgestrel is a birth control pill, prescribed after unprotected sexual intercourse or suspected birth control failure. It inhibits ovulation, prevents transport of sperm or eggs and thus prevents fertilization and alters the lining of the uterus to prevent implantation if fertilization occurs. Trade Names : More...

Medroxyprogesterone Medroxyprogesterone is a progestin hormone, prescribed for menstrual problems, breast cancer and prevention of pregnancy. Trade Names : More...

Mestranol and Norethindrone Mestranol and Norethindrone is a combination of 2 hormones namely estrogen and progestogen, used as an oral contraceptive to prevent pregnancy.

Mifepristone Mifepristone is a synthetic steroid, used alone or together with another medication, to end an early pregnancy (within 7 weeks of the start of a woman's last menstrual period). It blocks the hormone needed for pregnancy to continue. It is also indicated for high blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia) in adults with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. Trade Names : More...

Norelgestromin and Ethinyl Estradiol Norelgestromin and Ethinyl Estradiol is an estrogen and progestin combination, prescribed for contraception.