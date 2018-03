List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Hyperthyroidism. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Hyperthyroidism

Carbimazole Carbimazole is a pro-drug, prescribed for hyperthyroidism. Trade Names : More...

Cinacalcet Cinacalcet is a calcimimetic agent, prescribed for secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients with chronic kidney disease and for hypocalcaemia in patients with parathyroid cancer.

Drug Sodium Iodide-i-131 Drug Sodium Iodide-i-131 is a diagnostic agent, used to treat overactive thyroid gland and certain kinds of thyroid cancer.

Iodine Iodine is an essential mineral, prescribed as a nutrient, antiseptic, thyroid agent and expectorant. Trade Names : More...

Methimazole Methimazole is an antithyroid agent, prescribed for hyperthyroidism.

Metoprolol Metoprolol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications. It is also used for chest pain, migraine and hyperthyroidism. Trade Names : More...

Paricalcitol Paricalcitol is a vitamin D compound, prescribed for hyperparathyroidism associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Propylthiouracil Propylthiouracil is an antithyroid agent, prescribed for hyperthyroidism. Trade Names :