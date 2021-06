Stress in Children Linked to Early Molar Teeth Eruption

Limitations of the study

Oral Care for Kids

Schedule a dental visit by the first tooth's eruption or the first birthday

Use toothpaste as soon as their first tooth erupts

Brush child's teeth twice daily and use a small, soft-bristled brush tailored for children

Prevent tooth decay by avoid sugary foods and drinks and not putting babies to sleep with bottles

Early life stress is associated with earlier emergence of permanent molars: Cassidy L. McDermott et al: PNAS 2021 Dental care for babies - (https://raisingchildren.net.au/babies/health-daily-care/dental-care/dental-care-babies)

says Mackey, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at Penn.Their study in theshows thatChildhood stress speeds up maturation for early puberty . The children who hit puberty earlier - are at a greater risk for both physical and mental health problems in adulthood More than 100 children aged 4 to 7 participated in the brain development study, including structural and functional MRI scans which were used for watching molars breaking through the gum line using the scale ranges from 1 to 4.As the study sample is taken from a smaller representative population, they replicated these findings into National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), indicating a connection between lower family income and earlier first molars.The mechanisms underlying accelerated molar eruption remain unknown as the timing of tooth emergence is under partial genetic control and regulated by hormones sensitive to stress , including osteocalcin, thyroid hormones , sex hormones, and cortisol Despite these limitations, this study provides insight into the timing of molar eruption among children from lower-income families, but longitudinal research is necessary to evaluate downstream correlates of early molar eruption, including early puberty, early brain development , mental and physical health.If molar eruption timing can identify children at risk for accelerated aging early in childhood , it may serveSource: Medindia