Forecasting Oral Diseases Burden In Coming Years

Poster about "Burden of Oral Diseases in Emerging Countries: A Prediction Model" is presented at the International Association for Dental Research (IADR), American Association for Dental Research (AADR) and the Association for Dental Research (CADR) General Session & Exhibition.
The goal of this study is to investigate the burden of oral diseases and predict trends by 2025 in the U.S. and emerging countries.
Global Burden of Disease data from 1990-2017 is used to analyze the prevalence and disability-adjusted life years of oral diseases across the U.S., Brazil, Russia, India, China, Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria and Turkey by gender and age groups (<5, 5-14, 15-49, 50-69, 70+ years) and to forecast in the coming years 2018-25.
‘Predicting the burden of oral diseases in emerging countries helps in healthcare policy making decisions.’
Although the U.S. had a relatively lower oral diseases burden than emerging countries, predictions suggest that increase in disability-adjusted life years attributed to oral diseases across all age groups.
These results also provide insightful information for policymakers to identify effective oral health strategies and allocation of resources to decrease the burden of oral diseases among populations with purported higher and increasing burden of oral diseases in the next five years.
