World Mental Health Day

Aim of the Campaign

To strengthen leadership to deal with mental health issues

To identify various mental health problems affecting people

To educate physicians, pharmacists, health professionals and the public about the prevalence, risk factors, and causes of mental health problems

To protect mental health by reducing work-related risk factors

To focus on depression at the workplace and its impact on productivity

To expand comprehensive mental health services and integrated social care in communities

To implement strategies to prevent mental health problems

To build up strong educational systems and research programs to help treat mental health problems

Burden of Mental Health Problems - Mounting among Youngsters

Mental health problems are one of the leading causes of the overall disease burden around the world

Nearly 20 percent of the world's children and adolescents have mental disorders or problems

Nearly 10 percent of children and young people (aged 5-16 years) have a clinically diagnosable mental health problem

Approximately one in five youth aged 13 to 18 experiences a severe mental disorder at some point during their life

Almost 50 percent of mental health problems are established by age 14 and 75 percent by age 24

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness affecting nearly 40 million people in the United States age 18 and older, or 18.1 percent of the population every year

Around 16 million people in the UK experience a mental illness

Nearly 75 percent of young people with mental health issues are not receiving treatment

‘Mental health problems affect many young people across the world. Therefore, maintaining a positive mindset, getting enough sleep, eating a healthy diet, engaging in regular exercise and managing emotional hygiene can help protect your mind from stress, depression and other mental health illnesses.’

Need for Celebrating World Mental Health Day

Major Culprits that affect Your Mental Well-being

Stress

Loneliness

Depression

Anxiety

Lack of Sleep

Relationship Problems

Issues at Work

Homelessness

Unemployment

Poverty

Inactivity

Long-term physical health condition

Smart 6 Ways to Fight against Mental Illness among Youngsters

Every year, the theme for World Mental Health Day is mainly designed to focus on ways to identify certain striking mental health issues and support millions of people living across the world for better mental health. This year thefor World Mental Health Day 2018 isThe primary objective of the campaign isin which most cases go unidentified and untreated. Concerning the burden of the disease among youngsters, depression andand theare a time of life when many changes such as changing schools, leaving home for higher studies or a new job. For many youngsters, these are exciting times but may also lead to a, these feelingsMental wellbeing describes your mental state by how you are feeling and how well you can deal with day-to-day life. Our mental well-being is dynamic. It can change from day to day, month to month, year to year or even from moment to moment.Most people who suffer mental health problems can easily get over them or learn to live with them, especially if they seek help as soon as identified.Prevention mainly begins with being aware of and understanding the early signs and symptoms of mental illness.Parents and teachers can help develop life skills in children and adolescents to help them cope with everyday challenges at home, school, and college. Psychosocial support can be implemented in schools and other community settings.andis a significant issue in many countries and cansuch as violence, unsafe sex, and dangerous driving.Thesuch as smartphone and laptop are undoubtedly bringing many benefits, can also causethereby adding additional burdens towards mental distress and illness.Try to treat yourself with kindness and respect,and boost your self-esteem. Taking care of yourself physically can improve your mental health. So, make sure you eat healthy, drink plenty of water, participate in a regular physical activity and get enough sleep to reduce depression and anxiety and improve your mood.Keeping touch with friends and family, whether it's face-to-face, through phone or by text can strengthen your relationships.Relaxation exercises and prayer can improve your state of mind and offer peace to your mind, body, and soul. Practicing yoga and meditation can promote self- healing, increase self-awareness, reduce stress and tension, improve in attention, focus and concentration.Tracking your moods and feelings can help you to understand what positively and negatively affects your mental wellbeing. This can help you take the necessary steps to avoid, change or prepare for negative situations.Engaging activities or hobbies such as listening to music, gardening, dancing, and sports can help reduce stress and improve your mental wellbeing.Knowing that others value you can help you think more positively. While going through a tough time, try to talk and share your problems or feelings with someone you are comfortable and really trust, this can make you feel less burden.Mental health involves, the way you feel about yourself and others and your ability to handle your feelings and deal with everyday difficulties and challenges. Therefore, maintaining a, having, eating a, engaging inand managingcan help protect your mind from stress, depression and other mental health problems. So, let usSource: Medindia