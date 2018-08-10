Breast Cancer Awareness Month: ‘Become Involved’

Highlights:
- Breast cancer awareness month is observed
worldwide in October to create awareness about the early
diagnosis of breast cancer and raise funds for breast cancer research
- Breast cancer cannot be prevented,
but the best chance of a cure is only through early
diagnosis and treatment
- Breast cancer is a major cause of cancer-related
death in women worldwide; over 1.4 million new cases are diagnosed every year
with nearly half a million deaths
The very first National Breast Cancer
Awareness Month (NBCAM) was established in October
1985
by the American Cancer Society to create and raise awareness about
breast cancer and to reduce related deaths. The main focus of the campaign is
to underscore the importance of doing
regular self-breast examinations and mammography
(x-ray of the breasts) by women above 30 years for early detection and
treatment.
Breast
Cancer Awareness Month
aims to educate the general population
especially women about the warning signs of breast
cancer
and the need to seek urgent medical attention, if they occur.
Pink
Ribbon - Global Symbol of Breast Cancer Awareness
The color pink came to be first associated
with breast cancer by the Susan Komen
Foundation in 1991, when they handed out pink masks
to survivors of breast
cancer who took part in the "Race for Cure" in New York city.
‘October is observed as the Breast cancer awareness month. You can become involved and make a difference in raising breast cancer awareness and stressing the importance of early diagnosis.’
With the founding of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in 1993,
the pink ribbon has become a widely recognized symbol of breast cancer
awareness worldwide
and has been used
by several organizations and individuals in their awareness campaigns.
What
We can Do to Raise Breast
Cancer Awareness
As individuals, we too can become involved and raise
awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early diagnosis
using
the pink ribbon as the symbol of breast cancer awareness
- Use social media
such as Facebook and Twitter to widely share inspiring stories and
educative messages about breast cancer along with the pink ribbon symbol
- Cancer survivors
can share their stories on social media, mass media or the visual media to
inspire cancer affected women and their families to be hopeful and
positive
- Workplaces can be
decorated in pink and employees can choose to dress in pink or sport the
pink ribbon on their dress to raise awareness about breast cancer
- Prominent
buildings in the community can be lit up in pink and display breast cancer
awareness messages to get maximum reach among the population
- Breast cancer
awareness leaflets and pink ribbons can be distributed at prominent public
places such as parks and malls within the community
- Individuals or
groups can organize a fun-filled gala event
or awareness walks or marathon to spread the message about breast cancer
awareness in the population
- Educational
institutions can organize seminars or webinars to educate the youth about
breast cancer awareness
- Doctors and
clinics should offer free check-ups and mammograms at discounted rates to
encourage more women to go to the doctor
- Non-profit
organizations or groups can organize a sale of pink-themed tee shirts, mugs, bracelets, pins brooches and other
stuff via social media to raise breast cancer awareness and raise funds
for breast cancer research
- Players of
popular sports such as football or cricket can wear pink ribbons to show
their solidarity for raising breast cancer awareness
The sky is the limit for one's creativity
and imagination to spread the message about breast cancer awareness and early
diagnosis. All it takes is the desire to make a difference.
Self-breast Examination- Signs and Symptoms to
Look Out For
All women above 30 years must perform
regular self-breast examinations
and look out for
any unusual or new changes and immediately consult their doctor for further
evaluation
- Painless lump
in the breast
- Lump or nodule in
the armpit
- Sudden changes in
the skin over the breast and nipple
- Sudden increase
in breast size or change is shape
How
Women can Reduce their Breast Cancer Risk
It is not totally possible to prevent
breast cancer, but women can reduce their
risk of breast cancer by the following measures which address some of the risk
factors of developing breast cancer
- Be physically
active and exercise regularly
- Maintain a
healthy weight
- Do regular self-breast examination to check for any new changes
- Women with a
family history of breast cancer should have periodic mammograms for early
diagnosis of breast cancer
- Follow a healthy
diet including plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables
- Take whole grains
and avoid processed and fried foods
- Quit smoking and
reduce alcohol intake
- Avoid exposure to
x-rays unless absolutely needed
- Avoid or reduce
hormone replacement therapy and discuss other options with your doctor
The majority of breast cancer associated
deaths occurs in low and middle-income countries due
to lack of awareness and limited access to costly health care services. Awareness
campaigns and fund raising activities can provide women in these countries a
chance for early diagnosis and treatment. Let's join
together to be part of this years Breast cancer Awareness campaigns.
