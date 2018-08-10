Breast Cancer Awareness Month: ‘Become Involved’

Breast cancer awareness month is observed worldwide in October to create awareness about the early diagnosis of breast cancer and raise funds for breast cancer research

Breast cancer cannot be prevented, but the best chance of a cure is only through early diagnosis and treatment

Breast cancer is a major cause of cancer-related death in women worldwide; over 1.4 million new cases are diagnosed every year with nearly half a million deaths

The very first National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (NBCAM) was established inby the American Cancer Society to create and raise awareness about breast cancer and to reduce related deaths. The main focus of the campaign is to underscore the(x-ray of the breasts) by women above 30 years for early detection and treatment.