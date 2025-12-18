Holiday Heart Syndrome: Drink Smart, Protect Your Heart

Did You Know? Even one drink can double the risk of atrial fibrillation within hours! #holidays #alcoholuse #drinking #holidayseason #mindfullness #hearthealth #medindia

Holiday binge drinking can trigger dangerous heart rhythm problems—know the risks and drink mindfully.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What exactly is Holiday Heart Syndrome?

A: It is a temporary heart rhythm disturbance, most commonly atrial fibrillation, triggered by binge drinking, often seen during weekends and holidays.

Q: Can even small amounts of alcohol affect the heart?

A: Yes! Even one drink can double the risk of atrial fibrillation within hours, especially during binge-style or festive drinking.

Q: How can I drink mindfully during the holiday season?

A: Stick to moderate limits, avoid binge drinking, stay hydrated, donâ€™t skip medications, and take alcohol-free days to protect your heart.