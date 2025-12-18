REGISTER
Holiday Heart Syndrome: Drink Smart, Protect Your Heart

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Dec 18 2025 4:53 PM

Holiday binge drinking can trigger dangerous heart rhythm problems—know the risks and drink mindfully.

Highlights:
  • Binge drinking can trigger atrial fibrillation during the holidays
  • Alcohol strength matters more than glass size
  • Moderation reduces short- and long-term heart risks
The holiday season has arrived! The first thing that comes to mind is sitting down and drinking with friends. Enjoy the season with your loved ones, but keep one thing in mind: holiday heart syndrome.
Let's find out what this is about and how to enjoy drinking mindfully during the holiday season.


Even one drink can double the risk of atrial fibrillation within hours! #holidays #alcoholuse #drinking #holidayseason #mindfullness #hearthealth #medindia

What is Holiday Heart Syndrome?

“Holiday Heart Syndrome” refers to a unique term that describes cardiac arrhythmias followed by a period of binge drinking, often observed during weekends and holidays. The association between cardiac arrhythmias and binge drinking was originally described by Ettinger forty years ago, who observed 24 patients hospitalised for atrial fibrillation after a weekend bingeing on alcohol.

Ettinger studied 100 people, of whom more than half (56%) experienced atrial fibrillation (AF). Drinking alcohol significantly raised the risk. Those who had two or more drinks were 3.5 times more likely to have an AF episode within four hours than those who did not drink. Even one drink doubled the likelihood of experiencing an AF episode.

Data from alcohol sensors revealed that higher alcohol levels in the blood increased the risk even more—for every 0.1% increase in peak blood alcohol level, the chance of an AF episode increased by 38% (1 Trusted Source
Holiday Heart Syndrome

Go to source).


Alcohol Drinking Patterns: How Much Is Too Much?


Levels

Men

Women
Moderate Drinking

≤ 2 drinks/day

≤ 1 drink/day
Binge Drinking

≥ 5 drinks

≥ 4 drinks
Heavy Drinking

≥ 5 drinks/day or ≥ 15 drinks/week

≥ 4 drinks/day or ≥ 8 drinks/week

1. Drinking in Moderation: Drinking less is always better for health than drinking more.
2. Binge Drinking: Increases risk of accidents, injury, and alcohol misuse.
3. High-Intensity & Heavy Drinking: 2+ times the binge threshold (10+ drinks for men, 8+ drinks for women) (2 Trusted Source
Understanding Alcohol Drinking Patterns

Go to source).

infographics on holiday heart syndrome

How Much Alcohol Are You Really Consuming?

The table below shows the alcohol content of different beverages.

Beverage Type Typical Serving Alcohol by Volume (ABV) Number of Servings
Regular beer 12 fl oz 5% 1
Light beer 12 fl oz ~4.2% ~0.85
Craft beer 12 fl oz 10% 2
Malt liquor / Hard seltzer 8–10 fl oz ~7% 1
Table wine 5 fl oz 12% 1
Fortified wine (sherry/port) 3–4 fl oz ~17% 1
Cordial / Liqueur / Aperitif 2–3 fl oz ~24% 1
Brandy / Cognac 1.5 fl oz 40% 1
Distilled spirits (gin, rum, tequila, vodka, whiskey) 1.5 fl oz 40% 1

Alcohol Overdrinking: Risks and Harms to Health

Short-term Alcohol Consumption Risks

  • Accidents
  • Injuries
  • Unsafe behaviour (3 Trusted Source
    What Is A Standard Drink?

    Go to source    )

Long-term Risks Alcohol Consumption Risks

  • Liver disease
  • Heart problems
  • Mental health issues
  • Cancer (Even one drink/day may increase breast cancer risk)

When to Avoid Alcohol Completely

  • Driving, operating machinery, or performing skill-based tasks
  • Taking medications or having medical conditions
  • Recovering from AUD (Alcohol Use Disorder)
  • Unable to control drinking
  • Under 21 years old or pregnancy
Know these mindful tips this holiday season and celebrate with your loved ones!

Let Your Holidays Be Rich in Memories, Not Excess!

References:
  1. Holiday Heart Syndrome - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK537185/)
  2. Understanding Alcohol Drinking Patterns - (https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/alcohols-effects-health/alcohol-drinking-patterns)
  3. What Is A Standard Drink? - (https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/alcohols-effects-health/what-standard-drink)

Source-Medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What exactly is Holiday Heart Syndrome?

A: It is a temporary heart rhythm disturbance, most commonly atrial fibrillation, triggered by binge drinking, often seen during weekends and holidays.

Q: Can even small amounts of alcohol affect the heart?

A: Yes! Even one drink can double the risk of atrial fibrillation within hours, especially during binge-style or festive drinking.

Q: How can I drink mindfully during the holiday season?

A: Stick to moderate limits, avoid binge drinking, stay hydrated, donâ€™t skip medications, and take alcohol-free days to protect your heart.


