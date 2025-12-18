REGISTER
Why Diet and Exercise Works Best for Belly Fat

Why Diet and Exercise Works Best for Belly Fat

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Dec 18 2025 3:20 PM

Improving diet and physical activity together offers the strongest protection against unhealthy belly fat gain.

Highlights:
  • Combined lifestyle changes led to the largest reductions in visceral and total body fat
  • Physical activity improvements showed stronger effects, but diet added meaningful benefits
  • People who were overweight experienced the greatest fat reduction from lifestyle changes
A new large scale study published in JAMA Network Open adds strong evidence to a long running health debate. When it comes to controlling weight gain and reducing harmful belly fat, improving diet quality and physical activity together appears to work better than focusing on either one alone (1 Trusted Source
Concurrent Changes in Diet Quality and Physical Activity and Association With Adiposity in Adults

Go to source).

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Improving diet quality and physical activity at the same time reduces harmful visceral fat more effectively than focusing on either alone. #bellyfat #metabolichealth #medindia

Details of the Study on Diet and Physical Activity

Researchers followed more than 7,200 adults in the UK for an average of seven years. Participants who improved both diet quality and physical activity showed about 1.8 kilograms less total body fat and around 150 grams less visceral fat compared with those whose habits remained stable.

Increasing physical activity alone was associated with about 1.4 kilograms less body fat, while improving diet quality alone was linked to about 0.5 kilograms less body fat. The most consistent and clinically meaningful reductions were seen in visceral fat, the deep abdominal fat linked to cardiometabolic disease.


Why Visceral Fat Reduction Matters for Long Term Health

What Makes Visceral Fat More Dangerous Than Other Fat


Visceral fat surrounds vital organs such as the liver and intestines. Unlike the fat you can pinch under the skin, it is metabolically active and strongly linked to conditions like type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, heart disease, and early death. Reducing visceral fat improves health even if the scale does not change dramatically.


Diet Quality and Physical Activity Both Play Independent Roles

Why Combining Diet and Exercise Brings Bigger Benefits


The study found that better diet quality and higher physical activity each helped on their own. However, people who improved both at the same time experienced the greatest overall improvement in body fat distribution. Importantly, researchers did not find that exercising more caused people to eat worse, or that eating better reduced activity. Instead, the two habits worked side by side.


Bigger Gains for People With Obesity or Low Activity Levels

Who Benefits the Most From Lifestyle Improvements


Adults who already were overweight or obese or were less physically active at the start saw the biggest improvements when they increased activity or improved diet quality. This sends a hopeful message. Meaningful changes are possible even in midlife, especially for those who feel they have fallen behind.

Why This Study Stands Out in Health Research

Real World Data Using Advanced Body Fat Measurement


Unlike many earlier studies, researchers used wearable activity trackers and DEXA scans to measure body fat accurately. This allowed them to look beyond weight alone and understand where fat was stored in the body. The results highlight that health is about fat location, not just kilograms lost.

Lifestyle Changes That Reduce Belly Fat and Improve Metabolic Health

Improving what you eat and how much you move is not about chasing perfection. This study shows that steady, realistic changes in both areas can meaningfully reduce harmful belly fat and support long term metabolic health, even without dramatic weight loss.

Your daily food choices and movement habits shape your future health more than you may realize. Starting with small, sustainable steps today can protect not just your body, but your confidence and quality of life tomorrow.

Reference:
  1. Concurrent Changes in Diet Quality and Physical Activity and Association With Adiposity in Adults - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2841742)

Source-Medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does improving diet quality help reduce visceral fat?

A: Yes. Improving diet quality, especially patterns similar to the Mediterranean diet, is linked to lower gains in visceral fat over time.

Q: Is exercise more important than diet for belly fat loss?

A: Physical activity showed a stronger effect on fat reduction, but the best results came when exercise and diet quality improved together.

Q: Can overweight people benefit from lifestyle changes later in life?

A: Yes. The study found that people who were overweight or obese experienced the largest improvements from increasing activity and improving diet quality.

Q: What type of fat is most affected by diet and exercise changes?

A: Visceral fat, the fat around internal organs, showed the most consistent reduction with combined lifestyle improvements.

Q: Do you need weight loss to improve body fat distribution?

A: No. Improvements in diet quality and physical activity were linked to healthier fat distribution even when weight changes were modest.


