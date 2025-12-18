Did You Know? Improving diet quality and physical activity at the same time reduces harmful visceral fat more effectively than focusing on either alone. #bellyfat #metabolichealth #medindia

Concurrent Changes in Diet Quality and Physical Activity and Association With Adiposity in Adults

Improving diet and physical activity together offers the strongest protection against unhealthy belly fat gain.

Why Diet and Exercise Works Best for Belly Fat

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does improving diet quality help reduce visceral fat?

A: Yes. Improving diet quality, especially patterns similar to the Mediterranean diet, is linked to lower gains in visceral fat over time.

Q: Is exercise more important than diet for belly fat loss?

A: Physical activity showed a stronger effect on fat reduction, but the best results came when exercise and diet quality improved together.

Q: Can overweight people benefit from lifestyle changes later in life?

A: Yes. The study found that people who were overweight or obese experienced the largest improvements from increasing activity and improving diet quality.

Q: What type of fat is most affected by diet and exercise changes?

A: Visceral fat, the fat around internal organs, showed the most consistent reduction with combined lifestyle improvements.

Q: Do you need weight loss to improve body fat distribution?

A: No. Improvements in diet quality and physical activity were linked to healthier fat distribution even when weight changes were modest.