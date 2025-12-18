Probiotics, prebiotics, and synbiotics in chronic constipation: Outstanding aspects to be considered for the current evidence

Prune juice for constipation? A new study says yes

Prunes contain sorbitol that can help pull water into your intestines and make stools softer. #constipationrelief #guthealth #medindia

Discover how simple food choices like fiber-rich fruits, veggies, and probiotics can support regular digestion and ease constipation fast.

Eat These Foods to Beat Constipation Naturally

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What foods help constipation?

A: High-fiber fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and probiotic foods can help ease constipation.

Q: Does water help constipation?

A: Yes, drinking enough water helps fiber soften stool and prevents constipation.

Q: Is prune juice good for constipation?

A: Prune juice contains fiber and sorbitol that may help soften stools and encourage bowel movements.

Q: Do probiotics relieve constipation?

A: Some probiotic foods may support bowel regularity by improving gut bacteria balance.

Q: How much fiber should I eat to avoid constipation?

A: Gradually increase fiber intake with plant-based foods and water to support regular digestion.