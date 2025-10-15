Kiwis Beat Constipation Where Fiber Fails

The first global dietary guidelines for chronic constipation reveal that kiwifruit, rye bread, and magnesium-rich water can ease symptoms more effectively than generic fiber diets.

Highlights: Evidence-based guidelines redefine dietary management of chronic constipation

Kiwifruit, rye bread, and mineral-rich water shown to ease symptoms

Endorsed by the British Dietetic Association for global clinical use

Did You Know?

Just two #kiwis a day could help keep your gut moving naturally, without the need for harsh #laxatives. #guthealth #constipationrelief #nutrition #kiwifruit #medindia’

Just two #kiwis a day could help keep your gut moving naturally, without the need for harsh #laxatives. #guthealth #constipationrelief #nutrition #kiwifruit #medindia’

Kiwis, Psyllium, and Probiotics Show Real Gut Benefits

From Fiber Myths to Food Facts: A Major Paradigm Shift

New Hope for Personalized Constipation Care

Future Research and Global Impact

For millions struggling with, relief may come from the fruit bowl rather than the pharmacy. Researchers fromhave developed the world’s firstfor adults with chronic constipation, offering clear direction on what truly works and what does not.The new guidelines, endorsed by theand jointly published in theand, recommend specific foods like, andas effective ways to improve bowel movement and stool consistency.In contrast, popular remedies such as generic “high-fiber diets” orwere found to lack strong scientific evidence.The researchers identified several dietary strategies that can genuinely alleviate constipation. Alongside kiwifruit and rye bread,, anddemonstrated clear evidence for improving stool frequency and reducing straining.Lead author, Reader in Nutritional Sciences at King’s College London, explained,, causing discomfort, bloating, and reduced well-being. It also places a substantial economic burden on healthcare systems. Yet, until now, dietary recommendations have relied heavily on limited or outdated data.Unlike traditional guidelines, the King’s College team conducted overand applied the rigorousto evaluate study quality. This process producedand identifiedfor the future.The results challenge a long-held assumption that simply increasing overall fiber and water intake will ease constipation.noted that while fiber is beneficial for general health,Instead, the data show thatsuch as kiwifruit and magnesium-rich water are more effective in improving stool frequency and reducing discomfort.The new recommendations go beyond bowel frequency to focus on, including stool consistency, straining, and overall quality of life. This patient-centered approach allows clinicians and patients tobased on individual needs rather than a one-size-fits-all diet plan., senior author and Professor of Dietetics at King’s College London, emphasized,A newhas also been developed to support practical adoption of these guidelines in healthcare settings across the globe.While some foods and supplements have shown clear benefits, the overall quality of evidence remains limited. Most studies examined single dietary elements instead of whole-diet strategies, underscoring the urgent need for larger, well-controlled nutrition trials.Nevertheless, this publication marks a historic step toward. With continued research, experts hope these findings will refine treatment approaches and empower millions to achieve better gut health naturally, perhaps starting with something as simple as aSource-Medindia