Kiwis Beat Constipation Where Fiber Fails

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Oct 15 2025 3:50 PM

The first global dietary guidelines for chronic constipation reveal that kiwifruit, rye bread, and magnesium-rich water can ease symptoms more effectively than generic fiber diets.

Highlights:
  • Evidence-based guidelines redefine dietary management of chronic constipation
  • Kiwifruit, rye bread, and mineral-rich water shown to ease symptoms
  • Endorsed by the British Dietetic Association for global clinical use
For millions struggling with chronic constipation, relief may come from the fruit bowl rather than the pharmacy. Researchers from King’s College London have developed the world’s first evidence-based dietary guidelines for adults with chronic constipation, offering clear direction on what truly works and what does not.
The new guidelines, endorsed by the British Dietetic Association (BDA) and jointly published in the Journal of Human Nutrition & Dietetics and Neurogastroenterology & Motility, recommend specific foods like kiwifruit, rye bread, and high-mineral-content water as effective ways to improve bowel movement and stool consistency.

In contrast, popular remedies such as generic “high-fiber diets” or senna supplements were found to lack strong scientific evidence.


Kiwis, Psyllium, and Probiotics Show Real Gut Benefits

The researchers identified several dietary strategies that can genuinely alleviate constipation. Alongside kiwifruit and rye bread, psyllium fiber supplements, specific probiotic strains, and magnesium oxide supplements demonstrated clear evidence for improving stool frequency and reducing straining.

Lead author Dr. Eirini Dimidi, Reader in Nutritional Sciences at King’s College London, explained, “Chronic constipation can have a huge impact on daily life. For the first time, we have shown which dietary approaches truly help and which do not. Being able to self-manage symptoms through diet could transform quality of life.”

Constipation affects nearly 15 percent of adults globally, causing discomfort, bloating, and reduced well-being. It also places a substantial economic burden on healthcare systems. Yet, until now, dietary recommendations have relied heavily on limited or outdated data.


From Fiber Myths to Food Facts: A Major Paradigm Shift

Unlike traditional guidelines, the King’s College team conducted over 75 clinical trial reviews and applied the rigorous GRADE framework to evaluate study quality. This process produced 59 detailed dietary recommendations and identified 12 key research priorities for the future.

The results challenge a long-held assumption that simply increasing overall fiber and water intake will ease constipation. Dr. Dimidi noted that while fiber is beneficial for general health, “there is not strong evidence to prove that generic high-fiber diets work specifically for constipation.”

Instead, the data show that targeted dietary interventions such as kiwifruit and magnesium-rich water are more effective in improving stool frequency and reducing discomfort.


New Hope for Personalized Constipation Care

The new recommendations go beyond bowel frequency to focus on symptom-specific outcomes, including stool consistency, straining, and overall quality of life. This patient-centered approach allows clinicians and patients to personalize care based on individual needs rather than a one-size-fits-all diet plan.

Professor Kevin Whelan, senior author and Professor of Dietetics at King’s College London, emphasized,“This new guidance empowers health professionals and patients alike. It offers up-to-date, evidence-backed advice that could significantly improve symptoms and well-being worldwide.”

A new clinician-friendly digital tool has also been developed to support practical adoption of these guidelines in healthcare settings across the globe.


Future Research and Global Impact

While some foods and supplements have shown clear benefits, the overall quality of evidence remains limited. Most studies examined single dietary elements instead of whole-diet strategies, underscoring the urgent need for larger, well-controlled nutrition trials.

Nevertheless, this publication marks a historic step toward diet-based constipation management. With continued research, experts hope these findings will refine treatment approaches and empower millions to achieve better gut health naturally, perhaps starting with something as simple as a daily dose of kiwi.



