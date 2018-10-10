Highlights :
World Obesity Day is observed
annually on 11th October
around the world with the primary aim to
promote effective solutions to tackle
the obesity crisis, support advocacy, raise awareness, and
improve policies around the issue to treat and prevent obesity
.
World Obesity Day theme for the
year 2018 is 'End Weight Stigma.'
‘The social stigma of obesity has created several negative psychosocial impacts for people with obesity. Media is one of the main perpetrators in reinforcing incorrect and adverse stereotypes about weight. Hence, let us all join together and take an extra effort to end weight stigma with a gentle reminder to everyone that obesity is not about blaming the individual, but is a shared responsibility in the society.’
What is Weight Stigma?
Weight
stigma refers to negative behaviors and attitudes that are shown towards
individuals entirely because of their weight. Although, it has been established to weaken people's broader health, weight
stigma remains relatively absent from the discussion surrounding obesity.
Facts and Statistics on Obesity
- Worldwide, obesity has almost tripled since
1975
- By 2025, nearly 2.7 billion adults
worldwide are likely to suffer from obesity, of which 177
million adults will require treatment as an outcome of severe obesity
- Over 1.9 billion people were reported to be overweight in 2016,
and 650 million obese
- Almost 2.8 million adults die every year as a result of being
overweight or obese.
- Globally, 41 million kids under five years were overweight or
obese in 2016
- Overweight and obesity - both are the
fifth leading risks for global deaths
- Overweight and obesity are associated with increased deaths
worldwide than underweight
- Obesity is preventable
Aim of the Campaign
The chief goal of the campaign is
to:
- Support and promote awareness about obesity
- Reduce the number of obesity-related deaths
- Raise awareness regarding the presence and impact of weight
stigma
- Encourage member engagement with campaigning/advocacy on
obesity and weight stigma
- Help people overcome the difficulties that arise as a result of
stigma, which may prevent them from receiving the medical treatment they
require
History of Obesity Day
World Obesity Day was started as an annual campaign in 2015 organized by
the World Obesity Federation
, a non-profit body, which
is in official partnership with theWorld
Health Organization
and is a collaborating body on
the Lancet
Commission
on Obesity.
Overweight or obesity is a condition
where abnormal or excess body fat
gets accumulated to the extent that it can cause adverse effects on health. Obesity is responsible for
many diseases including diabetes, heart disease, liver disease, and many
types of cancer.
The chief aim of the campaign is to lead and drive global efforts to
reduce, treat and prevent obesity.
How can we End Weight Stigma?
1. The negative
portrayal of obesity by media should be abandoned
2. The environmental
factors that cause obesity should be acknowledged by the health professionals to improve
efficacy and support individuals during diagnosis and treatment
3. Awareness should
be raised about the multiple sources of weight stigma for greater understanding
of the steps to avoid it
4. The government
should take an integrated approach across various sectors to improve the
environments we live in, rather than focus on individual accountability and
blame Fat
shaming
is
one of the few socially accepted forms of discrimination. So, let's come together to
raise awareness about the prevalence, severity, and diversity of weight stigma
and end obesity stigma once and for all. References :
