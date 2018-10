World Obesity Day

‘The social stigma of obesity has created several negative psychosocial impacts for people with obesity. Media is one of the main perpetrators in reinforcing incorrect and adverse stereotypes about weight. Hence, let us all join together and take an extra effort to end weight stigma with a gentle reminder to everyone that obesity is not about blaming the individual, but is a shared responsibility in the society.’

What is Weight Stigma?

Facts and Statistics on Obesity

Worldwide, obesity has almost tripled since 1975

By 2025, nearly 2.7 billion adults worldwide are likely to suffer from obesity, of which 177 million adults will require treatment as an outcome of severe obesity

Over 1.9 billion people were reported to be overweight in 2016, and 650 million obese

Almost 2.8 million adults die every year as a result of being overweight or obese.

Globally, 41 million kids under five years were overweight or obese in 2016

Overweight and obesity - both are the fifth leading risks for global deaths

Overweight and obesity are associated with increased deaths worldwide than underweight

Obesity is preventable

Aim of the Campaign

Support and promote awareness about obesity

Reduce the number of obesity-related deaths

Raise awareness regarding the presence and impact of weight stigma

Encourage member engagement with campaigning/advocacy on obesity and weight stigma

Help people overcome the difficulties that arise as a result of stigma, which may prevent them from receiving the medical treatment they require

History of Obesity Day

How can we End Weight Stigma?

