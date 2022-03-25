Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness

Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 observed on March 26th gathers thousands of people across the world together to start conversations about epilepsy, raise awareness of the condition and fundraise to make a difference in the lives of people affected by epilepsy.



What is Purple Day?



The Purple Day was created by Cassidy Megan, a young girl from Canada who has epilepsy and wanted people to talk about the condition in 2008.



She decided to use the color purple because lavender is recognized as the international flower of epilepsy, and symbolizes loneliness. Cassidy wanted to not only raise awareness but also assure people living with epilepsy that they were not alone.