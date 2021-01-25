Stress, Lack Of Sleep Can Lead To Symptoms Similar To Concussion

According to the international classification system, between31,000 student-athletes were surveyed and three symptoms were seen most commonly similar to PCS-like symptoms: lack of sleep, pre-existing mental health problems, and stress.The most common symptoms were fatigue or low energy and drowsiness.Lead author of the study Jaclyn Caccese, assistant professor in The Ohio State University School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences said,There are multiple sources of the concussion and the post-concussion care is able to identify the symptoms caused by the injury. Additionally it is important to know the medical history and baseline symptom status of the athletes. This can help the clinicians predict which pre-existing factors can contribute to a slower recovery from a concussion.The study was conducted in order to fill gaps in knowledge about concussion effects and recovery among student-athletes at colleges, universities and military service academies.For the study, 12,039 military service academy cadets and 18,548 NCAA student-athletes who completed the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool symptom evaluation participants were evaluated.Both these group of participants had sleep problems particularly insufficient sleep the night before the test. The most predictive condition was pre-existing psychiatric disorders, and a previous history of migraines also contributed to symptoms that met PCS criteria. Academic problems, history of ADHD or depression also contributed to PCS criteria.Although the cause or causes of these symptoms can be difficult to determine, the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision uses the term post-concussion syndrome for persistent symptoms following concussion. The symptoms can range from persistent headaches, dizziness and fatigue to anxiety, insomnia and loss of concentration and memory.Certain symptoms such as dizziness, pressure in the head, or sensitivity to light or noise - others, like fatigue, drowsiness, and even headaches can be more closely connected to concussion than others.Caccese said,Source: Medindia