About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Vitamin C-Infused Bandage for Rapid Burn Wounds Healing

by Karishma Abhishek on May 7 2024 9:56 PM

Vitamin C-Infused Bandage for Rapid Burn Wounds Healing
Recently innovated bandage made from biodegradable material infused with vitamin C aims to expedite burn wound healing as per a study published in the journal ACS Applied Bio Materials (1 Trusted Source
Plant-Based, Hydrogel-like Microfibers as an Antioxidant Platform for Skin Burn Healing

Go to source).
The bandage developed by the team from the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) consists of zein -- a protein obtained from maize; pectin -- a sugar found in the peel of many fruits, like apple; and soy lecithin -- a substance sourced from the like-named plant.

Wireless Smart Bandage can Heal Chronic Wounds Faster
Wireless Smart Bandage can Heal Chronic Wounds Faster
Want to heal chronic wounds faster? New wireless smart bandage can now speed up wound healing and benefit patients with slow-to-heal injuries.

Biodegradable Bandage with Vitamin C

The body's natural defense mechanism leads to inflammation after a burn, making the affected area red and swollen.

However, inflammation when excessive can counterproductively trigger the generation of oxygen free radicals, and impede the healing process.

The new bandage was found capable of preventing an increase in the level of inflammation and cutting down the number of free radicals, thus reducing the time needed for healing.

Waste Frog Skin Heals Chronic Wounds: Here's How?
Waste Frog Skin Heals Chronic Wounds: Here's How?
Conversion of discarded bullfrog skin into new clinical-grade collagen helps heal chronic wounds and skin.
"This is just one of the possible applications for this category of smart materials," said Athanassia Athanassiou, Principal Investigator of IIT's Smart Materials Unit.

"We are working on other devices capable of speeding up healing, not only of burns but also various other types of wounds such as lacerations or skin ulcers, pathologies," Athanassiou added.

Advertisement
Smart Bandage Stops Blood Loss from Wounds
Smart Bandage Stops Blood Loss from Wounds
Newly developed microneedle patch was found to immediately arrest bleeding and promote coagulation of blood after an injury.
Importantly, the bandage naturally degrades within a few days, providing an environmentally sustainable alternative to skin patches, the team said.

Reference:
  1. Plant-Based, Hydrogel-like Microfibers as an Antioxidant Platform for Skin Burn Healing - (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsabm.3c00214)


Advertisement
Magnetic Gel Accelerates Diabetic Wound Healing Threefold
Magnetic Gel Accelerates Diabetic Wound Healing Threefold
Innovative magnetic gel speeds diabetic wound healing, reducing recurrences, and lowering amputation rates.
Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement