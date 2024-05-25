About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Zydus Lifesciences' Asthma Treatment Approval

by Karishma Abhishek on May 25 2024 5:58 PM

Zydus Lifesciences
Zydus Lifesciences, an Indian pharmaceutical company, obtained final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to sell Theophylline Extended-Release tablets for asthma treatment (1 Trusted Source
Zydus Lifesciences

Go to source).
Theophylline is used to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).The company said that the US regulator approved the sale of the Theophylline tablets of dosages 300 mg and 450 mg.

Asthma
Asthma
It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Theophylline's Journey to the US Market

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Gujarat's Ahmedabad SEZ, it added.

According to March 24 IQVIA MAT (moving annual total) data, Theophylline Extended-Release tablets, 300 mg, and 450 mg had annual sales of $12.6 mn in the US.

The company further informed that it now has 396 approvals and has till March 31, filed over 460 Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Reference:
  1. Zydus Lifesciences - (https://www.zyduslife.com/zyduslife/)


Source-IANS
Childhood Asthma
Childhood Asthma
Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.
Tests for Asthma
Tests for Asthma
Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.

