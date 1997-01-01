Side effect(s) of Theophylline

Read the side effects of Theophylline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Death.- Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness.- Abdominal pain, diarrhea and blood vomiting.- Decrease in blood potassium level and increase in sugar.- Fast heart rate and low blood pressure/shock.- Nervousness, tremors, disorientation and seizures.* Avoid excess dosage.