Side effect(s) of Theophylline

Read the side effects of Theophylline as described in the medical literature.
Serious effects
Death.
Most Common
Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness.
Gastrointestinal
Abdominal pain, diarrhea and blood vomiting.
Metabolic
Decrease in blood potassium level and increase in sugar.
Heart
Fast heart rate and low blood pressure/shock.
Central Nervous System
Nervousness, tremors, disorientation and seizures.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.