About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Rethinking Melanoma Risk Factors

by Karishma Abhishek on May 25 2024 5:58 PM

Rethinking Melanoma Risk Factors
Contrary to previous beliefs, genetics and family history outweigh sun exposure in determining the risk of melanoma, as per a new study from Cleveland Clinic in the US, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (1 Trusted Source
Germline cancer susceptibility in individuals with melanoma

Go to source).
Researchers noted that genetic screens to assess risk factors for patients with a family history of melanoma are rare as previous, limited studies showed that only 2-2.5 percent of all cases are genetic. Up to 15 percent (1 in 7) of patients who received melanoma diagnoses between 2017 and 2020 showed mutations in cancer susceptibility genes, revealed their results.

Melanoma
Melanoma
Melanoma of the skin is a dangerous type of skin cancer that usually appears as a cancerous mole due to exposure to the sun’s damaging UV rays.

Genetic Puzzle of Melanoma

Joshua Arbesman from the Clinic said that genetic testing can help physicians "proactively identify, screen and even treat the families" with inherited genes.

He urged physicians and insurance companies "to expand their criteria when it comes to offering genetic testing to individuals with family histories of melanoma".It is "because inherited predisposition to it isn't nearly as rare as we think it is", he added.

The findings also support an increasingly popular opinion amongst cancer biologists: there are risk factors beyond sun exposure that can influence an individual's chances of developing melanoma."Not all of my patients had inherited mutations that made them more susceptible to the sun," Joshua said.

Drug Resistant Melanoma Caused Due to Break in Genes!
Drug Resistant Melanoma Caused Due to Break in Genes!
Studies have led to discovery that drug-resistant melanomas are caused by breaks in the genes, thereby leading to emphasis on alternate targeted therapies to combat cancer.
"There's something more going on here and more research is needed," he said.

Reference:
  1. Germline cancer susceptibility in individuals with melanoma - (https://www.jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(24)00504-8/abstract)


Advertisement
British Man Tests First Personalized Melanoma Vaccine
British Man Tests First Personalized Melanoma Vaccine
Trial of personalized mRNA vaccine targets melanoma, offering hope for effective cancer treatment.
Source-IANS
Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment
Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment
Proton therapy is a form of radiotherapy for cancer treatment which uses a proton beam that is targeted precisely on the tumor cells, destroying them with minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Proton therapy can treat various types of ...

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement