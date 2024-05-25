Rethinking Melanoma Risk Factors

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Germline cancer susceptibility in individuals with melanoma



Genetic Puzzle of Melanoma

Contrary to previous beliefs, genetics and family history outweigh sun exposure in determining the risk of melanoma, as per a new study from Cleveland Clinic in the US, published in theResearchers noted that genetic screens to assess risk factors for patients with a family history of melanoma are rare as previous, limited studies showed thatUp to 15 percent (1 in 7) of patients who received melanoma diagnoses between 2017 and 2020 showed mutations in cancer susceptibility genes, revealed their results.Joshua Arbesman from the Clinic said that genetic testing can help physicians "proactively identify, screen and even treat the families" with inherited genes."to expand their criteria when it comes to offering genetic testing to individuals with family histories of melanoma".It is "because inherited predisposition to it isn't nearly as rare as we think it is", he added.The findings also support an increasingly popular opinion amongst cancer biologists: there are risk factors beyond sun exposure that can influence an individual's chances of developing melanoma."Not all of my patients had inherited mutations that made them more susceptible to the sun," Joshua said."There's something more going on here and more research is needed," he said.Source-IANS